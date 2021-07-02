UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Italy Live Score Updates: De Bruyne named in XI, Hazard misses out

Belgium vs Italy Quarterfinal

UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Italy Live Score Streaming Online: Who among Belgium and Italy will progress to the 2020 European Championships semifinal? Will Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ roll on their carnival to a big international title after years of flattering to deceive? Or will Roberto Mancini’s Italian Neo-Rennaisance project bear fruition on the backs of Immobile and Insigne?

Both Italy and Belgium are undefeated in the tournament so far. In fact, the victors in this tie will set a new record for the longest run of victories in the competition, qualifying included. “We don’t need to look for motivation for these kind of games, because adrenaline will do everything as soon as we step out on the pitch,” said Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini. The winners of this match will meet Spain/Switzerland in the semifinal.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Doku

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne