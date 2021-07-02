scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Italy Live Score Updates: De Bruyne named in XI, Hazard misses out

UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Italy Live Score Streaming Online: Both Italy and Belgium are undefeated in the tournament so far. In fact, the victors in this tie will set a new record for the longest run of victories in the competition.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: July 2, 2021 11:38:17 pm
Belgium vs Italy Quarterfinal

UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Italy Live Score Streaming Online: Who among Belgium and Italy will progress to the 2020 European Championships semifinal? Will Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ roll on their carnival to a big international title after years of flattering to deceive? Or will Roberto Mancini’s Italian Neo-Rennaisance project bear fruition on the backs of Immobile and Insigne?

Both Italy and Belgium are undefeated in the tournament so far. In fact, the victors in this tie will set a new record for the longest run of victories in the competition, qualifying included. “We don’t need to look for motivation for these kind of games, because adrenaline will do everything as soon as we step out on the pitch,” said Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini. The winners of this match will meet Spain/Switzerland in the semifinal.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Doku

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Live Blog

Belgium vs Italy Quarterfinal:

23:38 (IST)02 Jul 2021
Switzerland hold on in first quarterfinal

The first quarterfinal of the day has rolled into extra time, with 10-man Switzerland holding out against Spain. Spain's profilgate finishing keeping that game alive. Meanwhile, the big news from Baku is that Eden Hazard is not in and Kevin de Bruyne is in the starting XI. For Italy, Chiellini returns to the XI and Chiesa is also named after his crucial goal against Austria.

23:18 (IST)02 Jul 2021
Belgium vs Italy Teams

The knockout kerfuffle rolls on into the second quarterfinal of the night. A match between two teams who have been unbeaten so far. One of their unbeaten runs will end? Will it be Belgium or Italy? Match begins at 12:30 am IST. Team news out soon.

