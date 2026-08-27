World Cup sell-off: UEFA to file criminal complaint against Infantino

UEFA is set to file a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino for possible financial mismanagement after the latter’s failed plans to sell future World Cup profits to private investors.
“UEFA and its counsel are contemplating a Swiss criminal proceeding against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code,” UEFA’s lawyers state in a 56-page document seen by The Associated Press. The document suggests the $4.2 billion figure could be a “fraudulently off-market price promoted by Infantino for his own benefit.”
Earlier, The Guardian had reported that UEFA was set to withdraw its threat of a boycott against FIFA competitions after receiving binding assurances from the global governing body that it will never revive Infantino’s controversial plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup.
The report states that European teams have been cleared to participate in the upcoming Under-20 Women’s World Cup and future tournaments, following FIFA’s written guarantees that no equivalent of the president’s ill-fated proposal will be pursued again.
Despite public clashes, UEFA and FIFA have reportedly been engaged in private discussions for several weeks to negotiate the terms of lifting the boycott threat. The European body has now obtained the reassurances it sought.
FIFA welcomed the end of the standoff, saying: “FIFA is pleased that all qualified teams will be participating in the upcoming FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup. FIFA strongly believes that football has the power to unite, even in challenging circumstances, and looks forward to welcoming all teams and players to Poland.”
The boycott has not yet been formally withdrawn by UEFA, whose executive committee and federation chiefs are scheduled to meet in Monte Carlo on Thursday. The 55 heads of UEFA’s member associations will gather before the Champions League draw, during what is traditionally a significant period in the European football calendar.