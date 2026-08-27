World Cup sell-off: UEFA to file criminal complaint against Infantino

UEFA is set to file a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino for possible financial mismanagement after the latter’s failed plans to sell future World Cup profits to private investors.

“UEFA and its counsel are contemplating a Swiss criminal proceeding against Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code,” UEFA’s lawyers state in a 56-page document seen by The Associated Press. The document suggests the $4.2 billion figure could be a “fraudulently off-market price promoted by Infantino for his own benefit.”

Earlier, The Guardian had reported that UEFA was set to withdraw its threat of a boycott against FIFA competitions after receiving binding assurances from the global governing body that it will never revive Infantino’s controversial plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup.