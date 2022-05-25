UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2022, AS Roma vs Feyenoord: When and where to watch?

UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2022, AS Roma vs Feyenoord Live Score Streaming: The final of the inaugural Europa Conference League features two established clubs, with Roma facing Feyenoord in Albania’s capital Tirana. Up to 100,000 Italian and Dutch supporters are expected in Tirana even though each club has been allocated only 4,000 tickets, sparking concerns about possible fan violence. Capacity at the National Arena is only about 20,000. Feyenoord fans clashed with Italian police and damaged a historic fountain by the Spanish Steps ahead of a Europa League game at Roma in 2015 — raising the possibility of retaliatory acts.

In his first season at Roma, José Mourinho will be coaching in the fifth European final of his career. He has won all four that he’s participated in so far, over a span of nearly two decades: the 2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 Champions League finals with Porto; the 2010 Champions League final with Inter Milan; and the 2017 Europa League final with Manchester United.

It will be Roma’s first European final since losing the 1991 UEFA Cup trophy to domestic rival Inter Milan. Roma also lost a penalty shootout against Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup final in its home stadium. The only European trophy Roma has won came in 1961 in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup — a tournament considered to be the precursor to the UEFA Cup and Europa League.

When is the UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord?

UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord will take place at the Air Albania Stadium on May 26, 2022 (Thursday).

What is the timing of UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord?

UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord will start at 00:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord?

UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Network.

Where can you live stream UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord?

UEFA Conference League final AS Roma vs Feyenoord will live stream on SonyLIV.