UEFA confirms VAR to be used in Champions League from next season

UEFA on Thursday confirmed that video assistant referees, more commonly known by its acronym VAR, will be used in the Champions League tournament from the next season. The footballing body added that the technology will also be brought into other UEFA competitions which include 2019 UEFA Super Cup, Euro 2020, Europa Cup 2020/21 and the UEFA Nations League finals in 2021.

“We are confident that introducing Video Assistant Referees in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an efficient and successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world’s flagship club competition,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

The first UEFA game using technological help for referees is expected to be August 14 in the Super Cup between this season’s Champions League and Europa League winners in Istanbul.

The VAR was implemented during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and allowed key incidents to be reviewed with the help of video replays, one of which came into effect in the final, when France was awarded a penalty in the title clash. Video review is used for four potentially game-changing incidents: awarding goals, penalty kicks, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

The European football’s governing body had so far resisted the implementation of the system in the Champions League, even though it is being used in most of the top leagues in the continent, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Primeira Liga. The English Premier League have so far not allowed the implementation of the technology, as they believe in further testing to prove its effectiveness. But as per reports, the technology might come into effect in the Premier League from next season as well.

(With inputs from AP)

