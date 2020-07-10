UEFA Champions League 2020 quarter-final, semi-final draw: Real Madrid vs Juventus on the cards

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw was held on Friday. UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw was held on Friday.

The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo could face his former club in the Champions League quarter-finals. Manchester City will face either Juventus or Lyon, should they progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, while Chelsea will face either Napoli or Barcelona if they stage an almighty comeback against Bayern Munich.

Earlier, the four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams providing travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.

TThe matches are due to be played on Aug 7-8.

The Champions League quarter-final draw in full:

Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

Atalanta vs PSG

The Champions League draw took place in Lyon. The Champions League draw took place in Lyon.

Champions League will conclude in a tournament-style event out in Lisbon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd