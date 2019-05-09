WATCH: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino breaks down after Champions League comeback

The Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam witness emotional scenes after Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a thrilling 3-2 comeback in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Ajax, to book a ticket to the final. It was the first time, Spurs were entering the final in 23 years, and manager Mauricio Pochettino was unable to contain himself after the thrilling win.

Lucas Moura conjured the second Champions League miracle in 24 hours with a last-gasp winner to complete his hat-trick and a 3-2 win to send Tottenham Hotspur past a shattered Ajax Amsterdam into the final on away goals on Wednesday. A day after Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit, Tottenham came back from the dead after Ajax had looked certain to reach their first final for 23 years.

After the victory, the Argentine was seen in tears as he ran around the stadium to hug his players, coaching staff and his family.

He was later seen getting emotional in an interview to BT Sport. “It’s still difficult to talk. I feel the emotion. Thank you football. Thank you my players, they are heroes,” he said.

“This type of emotion, it is impossible to live. I am so emotional now. Thank you for the fans. Thank you for the people who believed in us to achieve this. It is difficult to describe now,” he added.