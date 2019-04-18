WATCH: How Tottenham Hotspurs scripted Manchester City’s dramatic exit

Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi-finals of the Champions League on away goals after a 4-3 (aggregate 4-4) defeat to Manchester City in a breathtaking quarter-final second leg game on Wednesday. Spurs, who won the first leg 1-0, will play Ajax Amsterdam for a place in the final against Liverpool or Barcelona.

In a dramatic finale to an astonishing contest, City had a stoppage-time goal from Raheem Sterling, which would have sent them through, ruled out for offside after VAR review confirmed that Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up.

Here is how the action went down:

4′ Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham (Agg MCI 1-1 TOT)

Kevin de Bruyne entered inside from the right, and give a past to Sergio Aguero, who moved the ball out to Raheem Sterling in left. There was space available, Sterling moved into the area, went inside Kieran Tripper on his right foot and then hammered a shot at the right bottom corner of the net.

7′ Manchester City 1-1 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 1-2 TOT)

A massive goalkeeping error from Ederson saw Tottenham equalising. Dele Alli’s pass to Christian Eriksen was intercepted and went back to Heung-Min Son, who struck a low shot that went past the goalkeeper.

10′ Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 1-3 TOT)

Aymeric Laporte was cut short by Lucas Moura, who charged forward and passed it to Eriksen. The midfielder passed it to Son on the edge of the box. He cut inside and curled a right footed shot on top of the right corner.

11′ Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 2-3 TOT)

A pass from Sergio Aguero finds Bernando Silva on right side of the box. Silva took a left-footed shot onto the goal, which was deflected back into the net by Danny Rose.

21′ Manchester City 3-2 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 3-3 TOT)

A sensational pass from de Bruyne, which missed everyone inside the back of the net from left to right, finds Sterling’s feet, who hammers it in.

59′ Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 4-3 TOT)

Sergio Aguero receives a back pass from de Bruyne and he runs it inside, and then scorched it past Lloris at the near post.

73′ Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 4-4 TOT)

A corner from left touched Kyler Walker and then and Fernando Llorente in front of the goal, who pushed it inside the goal. City appeal for handball – it goes to VAR. The replays showed it touched Llorente’s waist before getting dribbled over the line. GOAL STANDS!

90+3′ Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: MCI 4-4 TOT)

Sergio Aguero from the right passes a ball to Raheem Sterling at the center of the goal, who hammered it in to win it for City. But the referee decided to check it for an offside. The replays showed Bernardo Silva flicked it to Aguero when he was standing in an offside position. GOAL DISALLOWED!