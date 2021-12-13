UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Live Updates: Liverpool, PSG, Manchester United in the pots
No side can face another team from the same national association. Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage, either.
The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.
Confirmed group winners (seeded): Ajax (NED Bayern (GER Juventus (ITA Liverpool (ENG LOSC Lille (FRA Manchester City (ENG Manchester United (ENG Real Madrid (ESP
Confirmed group runners-up (unseeded): Atlético (ESP Benfica (POR Chelsea (ENG Inter (ITA Paris Saint-Germain (FRA Salzburg (AUT Sporting CP (POR Villarreal (ESP)
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the UEFA Champions League RO16 draw. With the UCL group stage finally over, it’s time to find out who Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and all the other teams will face in the Round of 16. The Ro16 draw is rather unique because it happens in December, while the games take place in February. This gives the teams involved a unique chance to assess their opponents strengths and weaknesses, and plan specifically for them. You don’t get that luxury in the later rounds of the UCL, where the draws and games are usually only separated by a few weeks.