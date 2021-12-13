UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL Knockout Draw in India

Updated: December 13, 2021 2:43:17 pm
UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw, Live Streaming Details, Teams, Format, Time in IST: The ceremony takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.
The draw features the 16 teams that advanced from the UEFA Champions League group stage; the group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded:
Confirmed group winners (seeded):
Ajax (NED)
Bayern (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Liverpool (ENG)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Manchester City (ENG)
Manchester United (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Confirmed group runners-up (unseeded):
Atlético (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sporting CP (POR)
Villarreal (ESP)
When will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws take place?
The round of 16 draws will be held at 4:30 PM IST on Monday, December 13, in Nyon, Switzerland.
How to watch the round of 16 draw games live?
The UCL 2021-22 round of 16 draw fixtures will be live broadcast on Sony Network in India. UCL group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The fixtures can also be followed live online on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.
