UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL Knockout Draw in India

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw, Live Streaming Details, Teams, Format, Time in IST: The ceremony takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday.

The draw features the 16 teams that advanced from the UEFA Champions League group stage; the group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded:

Confirmed group winners (seeded):

Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Confirmed group runners-up (unseeded):

Atlético (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

Where new stories start ✨ Introducing the official @adidasfootball match ball for the 2021/22 knockout stage! 🤩 Inspired by the starless White Nights of St. Petersburg summers 🇷🇺🌇#UCL pic.twitter.com/aYn4dc2AqO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

When will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws take place?

The round of 16 draws will be held at 4:30 PM IST on Monday, December 13, in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the round of 16 draw games live?

The UCL 2021-22 round of 16 draw fixtures will be live broadcast on Sony Network in India. UCL group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

The fixtures can also be followed live online on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.