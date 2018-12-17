UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 Draw: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich, Manchester United vs PSG

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw Highlights: Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in one of three England-Germany clashes in the Champions League round of sixteen following the draw made at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland on Monday. Manchester United take on Paris St Germain for the first time while Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.

In other ties, holders Real Madrid face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam while Manchester City take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund.