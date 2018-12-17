UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 Draw: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich, Manchester United vs PSGhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-draw-europa-league-live-updates-streaming-5497399/
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 Draw: Liverpool vs Bayern Munich, Manchester United vs PSG
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw Highlights: Bayern Munich face Liverpool while Manchester United clash with PSG in the Round of 16 of Champions League 2018-19 season.
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw Highlights: Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in one of three England-Germany clashes in the Champions League round of sixteen following the draw made at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland on Monday. Manchester United take on Paris St Germain for the first time while Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.
In other ties, holders Real Madrid face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam while Manchester City take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund.
Live Blog
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 Draw Highlights:
Draw comes to an end
Chelsea will face Malmo while Arsenal clash with BATE Borisov in the Europa League Round of 32. That brings us to the end of the draw on Monday.
Running draw
Olympiacos v Dynamo Kyiv
Lazio v Sevilla
Sporting CP v Villarreal
Fenerbahçe v Zenit
BATE v Arsenal
Galatasaray v Benfica
Running draws
FC Malmo v Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic v Valencia
Rennes v Real Betis
Running draws
Here are the running Europa League draws:
Viktoria Plzeň v Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge v Salzburg
Rapid Wien v Inter
Slavia Praha v Genk
Draw begins
Europa League draw is on. Arsenal and Chelsea fate to be decided in a few moments from now.
Guests
The first ball-plucker is Celia Sasic, the retired German striker and he is joined by Ricardo Carvalho.
Europa League draw
It is now time for the Europa League draw. Arsenal, Benfica, Real Betis, Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Frankfurt, Genk, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Salzburg, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and Zenit St Petersburg are the seeded teams. BATE Borisov, Celtic, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Krasnodar, Lazio, Malmö, Olympiacos, Rapid Wien, Rennes, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Viktoria Plzen and Zürich are the unseeded teams.
Full Champions League draw:
Here is the full list:
Schalke v Manchester City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Manchester Utd v PSG
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
That leaves us with Liverpool who have set themselves a clash against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Ajax v Real Madrid
Reigning champions Real Madrid will face Ajax in the Round of 16 Champions League 2018-19 season.
Roma v Porto
Roma will be playing Porto in their Round of 16 Champions League 2018-19 matches.
Lyon v Barcelona
Lyon clash with Barcelona in Round of 16. In their six encounters before, Lyon have never managed to beat the La Liga reigning champions.
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will play Borussia Dortmund. The two sides have met four times previously.
Manchester United v PSG
Manchester United get Paris Saint Germain in their Round of 16 draw. These two sides have never faced each other in the European competition
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Atletico Madrid are the second runners-up team announced and they will play Seria A giants Juventus in the Round of 16 clash.
Schalke v Manchester City
Runners-up Schalke to play Premier League champions Manchester City in Round of 16.
Group leaders clash with runners-up
Here are the rules of draw once again: The leaders from every group will clash with the runners-up and teams from the same group or nation won’t face each other at this stage of the tournament. The round-of-16 clashes will take place in two legs.
Guests
Bayern Munich’s Laura Georges and the former Liverpool ace Luis García are introduced as today’s special guests and ball-pluckers.
Marchetti takes stage
The draw will be led by Giorgio Marchetti, UEFA’s deputy general secretary.
Draw begins
The Round of 16 draw of Champions League has begun. We start with group stage highlights of all the teams that qualified for Round of 16 this season.
Round of 16 draw LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw. The knockout stages of the Champions League are upon us, and today's Last 16 draw is certain to produce some heavyweight clashes at the earliest opportunity. That will be followed by Europa League draw.
Group winners Barcelona, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid are seeded and cannot face each other. While the group runners-up, Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur are unseeded. The unseeded teams will play the first-leg at home.
The Champions League draw will be followed by the Europa League draw which will feature 32 teams. Arsenal, Benfica, Real Betis, Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Frankfurt, Genk, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Salzburg, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and Zenit St Petersburg are the seeded teams. BATE Borisov, Celtic, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Krasnodar, Lazio, Malmö, Olympiacos, Rapid Wien, Rennes, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Viktoria Plzen and Zürich are the unseeded teams.
