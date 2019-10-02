Champions League: Real held by Brugge; Juventus, City, Atletico secure wins

Sergio Ramos and Casemiro scored to rescue Real Madrid as the 13-times winners scrambled their way back from two goals down to avoid a hugely embarrassing defeat to Club Bruges and draw 2-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Trailing to a first-half double from Emmanuel Bonaventure, Real got back in the match in the 54th minute with a towering header from captain Ramos and Casemiro finally levelled with five minutes remaining with another headed goal.

Real, who were beaten 3-0 at two weeks ago, are bottom of Group A with one point after two games, while Bruges are second with have two. PSG are top with six after beating third-placed Galatasaray 1-0.

Nigerian forward Bonaventure stunned the Santiago Bernabeu by giving the Belgians the lead in the ninth minute, miscontrolling the ball and nudging it towards goal but somehow still beating Real keeper Thibaut Courtois to score. Bonaventure struck again with another scrappy goal in the 39th minute, helped by a calamitous giveaway in midfield by Luka Modric.

Real’s triple Champions League-winning coach Zinedine Zidane made a double change at halftime, bringing on goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for Courtois, who he later said was feeling ill, and replacing Nacho, who was injured, with Marcelo.

Real came back out after the interval with real intent but were almost punished a third time on the counterattack when Bonaventure raced down the left-wing alone but was thwarted by Areola.

The home side finally got a goal back from Ramos, who returned from suspension after missing Real’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Paris St Germain in their Group A opener.

Bruges’ nerves began to set in and Eden Hazard, Modric, and Lucas Vazquez all missed the target for Real, while visiting captain Ruud Vormer was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in the space of six minutes.

Casemiro equalised for Real in the 85th minute with a header from a free kick awarded for Vormer’s second foul, while both sides missed chances to find a winner in the closing stages of a gripping game.

Higuain the hero as Juventus down Leverkusen

Gonzalo Higuain scored one goal and made another, while Cristiano Ronaldo added the third, as Juventus cruised to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen to go top of Champions League Group D on a rainy night in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Atletico Madrid on opening day, paired Higuain with Ronaldo in attack and it did not take long for the move to pay off.

Goal-poacher Higuain exploited a disastrous attempt at a headed clearance by Jonathan Tah in the 17th minute, taking a touch before thumping the ball into the bottom left-hand corner to leave goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky no chance.

With Leverkusen enjoying plenty of possession but creating precious little in front of goal, Higuain turned provider in the second half, whipping in a low cross from the left for Federico Bernardeschi to sweep home Juve’s second.

Ronaldo had a frustrating night in attack but after uncharacteristically missing some decent second-half chances, he slotted the ball through Hradecky’s legs to make it 3-0 in the 88th minute.

The win puts Juventus top of the group on four points and ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who won 2-0 away to third-placed Lokomotiv Moscow, on goal difference. Leverkusen are bottom after their second straight defeat.

Manchester City win thanks to substitutions

Manchester City made it two wins out of two in Champions League Group C after goals from substitutes Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The Croatians frustrated the Premier League champions with some excellent defending in the first half and all City could manage from their domination was Ilkay Gundogan’s shot against the bar in the 21st minute.

The introduction of Sterling increased the tempo and width of City’s play and it was the England international who broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, turning in a low cross from Riyad Mahrez after a superb diagonal pass from Rodri.

Dinamo tried their luck in the final stages but were caught on the counter in stoppage time with Sterling breaking and slipping the ball wide to Foden who confidently drove home.

City move on to six points from their opening two games after winning their first match 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk, while Dinamo have three points.

PSG win at Galatasaray to take control of group

Mauro Icardi scored his first goal for Paris St Germain as they beat Galatasaray 1-0 away to take control of Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

Icardi touched the ball home from close range in the 52nd minute after being teed up Pablo Sarabia whose superb pass beat Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera.

PSG have taken a maximum six points from their first two matches and are four points clear of second-placed Club Bruges, who drew 2-2 at Real Madrid earlier on Tuesday. Madrid are bottom, level on one point with Turkey’s Galatasaray.

PSG wasted several other chances throughout the game, as they dominated the encounter and found space in the final third on several occasions.

The hosts had their first chance in the 18th minute when Younes Belhanda and Jean Michael Seri exchanged passes, before Seri fired wide. Falcao missed an opportunity for the hosts to level the game in the 69th minute, when he failed to convert a central free kick from just outside the box.

Atletico Madrid get three points in Moscow

Atletico Madrid’s 126-million-euro forward Joao Felix scored his first goal in the Champions League to help his side earn a 2-0 win at Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D on Tuesday.

The Portugal international broke the deadlock early in the second half of a tight game, sliding to the floor to knock the ball in on the rebound after his first shot had been parried by the hosts’ goalkeeper Guilherme.

Thomas Partey doubled Atletico’s lead 10 minutes later, knocking a ball from Diego Costa into the net after a lovely chipped pass from Felix, who became the fourth-most expensive player of all-time when he joined from Benfica in July.

The win took Atletico into second place in the group on four points, the same number as leaders Juventus who beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and have a better goal difference.

Red Star fight back to beat 10-man Olympiakos

Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade fought back to earn a 3-1 home win against 10-man Olympiakos in a pulsating Champions League Group B clash after late headers by Nemanja Milunovic and Richmond Boakye on Tuesday.

Olympiakos dominated the opening half and their striker Miguel Angel Guerrero twice came close before central defender Ruben Semedo fired the Greek side ahead with a fortuitous goal in the 37th minute.

After Olympiakos midfielder Yassine Benzia was sent off in the 58th minute for a second bookable foul, Red Star capitalised five minutes later when Milos Vulic drove a crisp low shot from 12 metres into the bottom left corner of the net following some slack defending by the visitors.

Borjan kept out Mohamed Camara’s fierce long-range shot and Yassine Meriah fired wide from close range for Olympiakos before Milunovic and substitute Boakye struck in a frantic finish to delight the home fans.

The result lifted Red Star to second place in the group on three points from two games, behind leaders Bayern Munich who have a maximum six after a 7-2 away rout of Tottenham Hotspur. Olympiakos and Spurs have one point each.