UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Draw Live: Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, comprise top-eight

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw Live Updates: The stage is set for the announcement of Champions League quarterfinals draw for this season. All four Premier League sides – Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool have made it to the top eight of the tournament, which means the European tournament could potentially see Premier League rivalry being played out ahead of the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Barcelona have also made it to the quarters and a contest between the Serie A club and the Spanish club could see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi facing off one more time. Ajax and Porto are the surprise entries in the quarters and will hope to pull off a few more surprises in the tournament.