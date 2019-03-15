UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Draw Live: Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, comprise top-eight

UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw Live Updates: The stage is set for the announcement of Champions League quarterfinals draw for this season. All four Premier League sides – Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool have made it to the top eight of the tournament, which means the European tournament could potentially see Premier League rivalry being played out ahead of the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Juventus and Barcelona have also made it to the quarters and a contest between the Serie A club and the Spanish club could see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi facing off one more time. Ajax and Porto are the surprise entries in the quarters and will hope to pull off a few more surprises in the tournament.
When will the matches be played?
9/10 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
16/17 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
30 April/1 May: Semi-finals, first leg
7/8 May: Semi-finals, second leg
Saturday 1 June: Final – Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
Round of 16 Recap
SURPRISES, Twists and COMEBACKS!
- Ajax stunned Real Madrid 4-1 in the away fixture at Santiago Bernabeu as the Dutch club picked up a 5-3 win on aggregate.
- Manchester United, trailing 2-0 after home leg, stunned PSG after a controversial VAR penalty call. The English club won 3-3, with an away goal advantage on aggregate to reach quarters.
- Juventus, trailing by 2-0 after the away leg, hammered Atletico Madrid 3-0 at home, courtesy, a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Porto, trailing 2-1 after the first leg, stunned Italian giants Roma 3-1 to reach quarters.
Interesting facts
With Bayern Munich getting knocked out, Germany don’t have a quarterfinal representative for the first time since 2005-06. Meanwhile Real Madrid, winner of the last three Champions League titles, struggled in the post-Cristano Ronaldo era and were stunned by a resurgent Ajax in the last 16.
VENUE
UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw will be held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Points to be kept in mind during the draw:
* Manchester City and Manchester United will not play their home games in next month’s quarter-finals on the same or consecutive nights following a decision by local authorities, UEFA said on Thursday. European football’s governing body said it would amend the scheduling if both Manchester clubs are drawn to play their home games in the same week.
* There is also the possibility that derby rivals United and City could face each other in the quarter-finals or take on fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
* The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on the 9th and 10th April 2019, while the return legs are scheduled on the 16th and 17th of the same month; the match-days will be decided according to the UEFA Draw.
Trophy
UEFA Champions League quarterfinals live draw
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal Draw. There are eight teams in the fray - Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Liverpool, Ajax, Porto, Juventus, and Barcelona. Surprisingly, the three-time reigning Champions Real Madrid were knocked out by Ajax in the Round of 16. Now, who would get the Dutch club in the draw for the quarters?