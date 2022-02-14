PSG vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch

Real Madrid vs PSG Live Stream Details: PSG has struggled all season against teams that play quickly on the counterattack and Madrid is arguably the best around at swift transition play. (Twitter)

Paris Saint-Germain’s dream of winning a first Champions League title faces a potentially rude awakening against 13-time champion Real Madrid. PSG has struggled all season against teams that play quickly on the counterattack and Madrid is arguably the best around at swift transition play.

However, those attacks rely heavily on star forward Karim Benzema’s movement, touch and awareness. He is in the Madrid squad but doubtful to play as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since last month.

Madrid hasn’t reached the final since completing a straight hat trick of European Cups in 2018. Now Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti travels to face the side he once coached with only one win in four matches in all competitions. Without Benzema it will be more difficult, and a backup option is resorting to perennially out-of-favor Gareth Bale. Once the world’s most expensive player, the forward only made his first appearance since August when starting in the 0-0 draw at Villarreal on Saturday.

