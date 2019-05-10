Toggle Menu
UEFA Champions League: Lucas Moura’s leap of faith

The deeply-religious Brazilian from Sao Paulo believes in miracles. Before the match, he left a message on his Twitter handle: “For with God nothing shall be impossible." A few hours later, he scripted a miracle himself.

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura celebrates at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Moura scored a hat-trick as Spurs won the match 3-2 to progress on away goals after it was 3-3 on aggregate. (AP Photo)

Lucas Moura was alone in his moment of glory. Away from his wildly celebrating colleagues, knots of sweaty green shirts piled over each other in a corner, he kneeled frozen on the ground, arms skywards, lips muttering a silent prayer, ears shut out from the swirling madness around him. It was a moment that perfectly captured the essence of the understated Brazilian, bereft of all the hype that usually surrounds forwards from his neck of the woods, self-distancing from the celebratory raucous of his teammates, barely resembling the miracle-worker of one of the biggest miracles in Champions League history. But it’s how he goes about his craft, self-effacing and unassuming, invisible until the moment his twinkling heels whirrs into life.

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura (27) celebrates after completing his hat-trick in stoppage time. In the second half, in a span of 41 minutes, Moura found the net three times to put Spurs in their first-ever final. (Reuters)

Lithe frame, but no pushover

Not that his thin frame hindered his progress as a striker in his younger years, but the coaches in Sao Paolo realised that nimble-feet, pace, passing-range and vision would suit a winger more. Hence, he was moulded into one, though swiftly he began excelling in both.

His furnished an impressive account of his multi-dimensional abilities against Ajax, wherein he demonstrated the pace and cunning of a winger as well as the opportunism of a poacher. The third goal was a classic case, when he twisted past a trio of on-rushing defenders to whip the ball past the goalkeeper. Also, despite his unimposing frame, he didn’t buckle down under pressure from bigger, burlier defenders, as was the case with the second goal.

Tottenham’s Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli. (Source: Reuters)

More Kaka than Neymar

Brazilian attackers are stereotypically flamboyant, with a penchant for elaborate dribbling and intricate stepovers. But Moura’s craft is candid, a throwback to the post-Zico-pre-Ronaldinho era when Brazilian football had temporarily embraced minimalism, emphasising on directness and pragmatism.

Tottenham vs Ajax
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ben Davies, Fernando Llorente and Erik Lamela celebrate after the match. (Reuters)

He scurries menacingly, evoking the memory of darting wingers since time immemorial, a tight turn, sudden acceleration that in an instant can put daylight between himself and a pursuing full-back. Moura, though, wouldn’t burst into self-indulgence or showboating. It’s the case perhaps he is not as much as hyped up as most other Brazilian imports of his time.

Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt and team mates look dejected after conceding their third goal. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Spur-on

Purchased for a throwaway price of 25million pounds, his value was subject to board room discussions, more so as he had looked woefully out-of-groove in PSG. But it didn’t take him much to mute his critics as he netted a brace against Manchester United at the start of the season, besides showing penchant for big-game goals (Liverpool and Barca to name a few).

Tottenham players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo)

Faith on the sleeve

The PSG days were frustrating, buried as he was among the big names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, and later Angel di Maria and Neymar. That’s when he turned to The Bible for consolation. A devout Catholic, he hardly misses the Sunday-morning service, unshakingly observes the Lent and buries himself in the book when he was not playing.

UEFA Champions League
Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick against Ajax. (Source: AP)

On Thursday, hours before the Ajax second-leg, he posted verses from The Bible: “For with God nothing shall be impossible,” pre-empting perhaps a miracle. And so it unfurled. And it isn’t a surprise that his favourite character from the holy book is David.

Lucas Moura looks skywards after at the end of the semifinal. (AP)

“Well I believe that David’s story is a bit like mine because l was always the last to be chosen because everyone thought that because I was soft and weak, I should not play.” The analogy fits him perfectly after the The miracle of Amsterdam.

