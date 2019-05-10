UEFA Champions League: Lucas Moura’s leap of faith

Lucas Moura was alone in his moment of glory. Away from his wildly celebrating colleagues, knots of sweaty green shirts piled over each other in a corner, he kneeled frozen on the ground, arms skywards, lips muttering a silent prayer, ears shut out from the swirling madness around him. It was a moment that perfectly captured the essence of the understated Brazilian, bereft of all the hype that usually surrounds forwards from his neck of the woods, self-distancing from the celebratory raucous of his teammates, barely resembling the miracle-worker of one of the biggest miracles in Champions League history. But it’s how he goes about his craft, self-effacing and unassuming, invisible until the moment his twinkling heels whirrs into life.

Lithe frame, but no pushover

Not that his thin frame hindered his progress as a striker in his younger years, but the coaches in Sao Paolo realised that nimble-feet, pace, passing-range and vision would suit a winger more. Hence, he was moulded into one, though swiftly he began excelling in both.

His furnished an impressive account of his multi-dimensional abilities against Ajax, wherein he demonstrated the pace and cunning of a winger as well as the opportunism of a poacher. The third goal was a classic case, when he twisted past a trio of on-rushing defenders to whip the ball past the goalkeeper. Also, despite his unimposing frame, he didn’t buckle down under pressure from bigger, burlier defenders, as was the case with the second goal.

More Kaka than Neymar

Brazilian attackers are stereotypically flamboyant, with a penchant for elaborate dribbling and intricate stepovers. But Moura’s craft is candid, a throwback to the post-Zico-pre-Ronaldinho era when Brazilian football had temporarily embraced minimalism, emphasising on directness and pragmatism.

He scurries menacingly, evoking the memory of darting wingers since time immemorial, a tight turn, sudden acceleration that in an instant can put daylight between himself and a pursuing full-back. Moura, though, wouldn’t burst into self-indulgence or showboating. It’s the case perhaps he is not as much as hyped up as most other Brazilian imports of his time.

Tottenham Spur-on

Purchased for a throwaway price of 25million pounds, his value was subject to board room discussions, more so as he had looked woefully out-of-groove in PSG. But it didn’t take him much to mute his critics as he netted a brace against Manchester United at the start of the season, besides showing penchant for big-game goals (Liverpool and Barca to name a few).

Faith on the sleeve

The PSG days were frustrating, buried as he was among the big names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, and later Angel di Maria and Neymar. That’s when he turned to The Bible for consolation. A devout Catholic, he hardly misses the Sunday-morning service, unshakingly observes the Lent and buries himself in the book when he was not playing.

On Thursday, hours before the Ajax second-leg, he posted verses from The Bible: “For with God nothing shall be impossible,” pre-empting perhaps a miracle. And so it unfurled. And it isn’t a surprise that his favourite character from the holy book is David.

“Well I believe that David’s story is a bit like mine because l was always the last to be chosen because everyone thought that because I was soft and weak, I should not play.” The analogy fits him perfectly after the The miracle of Amsterdam.