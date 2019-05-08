UEFA Champions League: Liverpool legends hail historic comeback win against Barcelona

Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen hailed their former club’s stunning Champions League semi-final fightback against Barcelona as Anfield’s greatest ever European night. The Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. In the reverse fixture at Anfield on Tuesday, the Jurgen Klopp-led side covered the deficit by the 56th minute, with Dannic Origi scoring a goal in the 7th minute and Giorgio Wijnaldum scoring a brace in the 54th and 56th minute.

In the 79th minute, Origi converted a quick corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold to take his side to a win 4-0 win on aggregate.

“You know when you talk about the great nights, this is the best ever. It’s absolutely incredible,” Fowler was quoted as saying by BT Sport. “Before the game, we were talking about all the superlatives we can about Messi. We can run out of superlatives for Liverpool. It was deserved as well and that’s the best thing about it. I’m so proud and so delighted to be part of Liverpool. Everything about Liverpool tonight was brilliant,” he added.

Congratulations to @LFC. It was an absolute delight to be there to witness one of the greatest nights in the history of European football. A truly astonishing performance. 👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 7 May 2019

Another night to remember for the young generations !! “I was there “@LFC 4 vs @FCBarcelona 0 — Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) 7 May 2019

Former Ballon d’Or winner, Owen, further added: “It’s only football that can do this. What an incredible season we’ve had and it’s not over yet. This place has seen some of the most amazing nights, European nights, of football and it’s right up there with them. Possibly the best.”

Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League. Ajax currently have a 1-0 lead.