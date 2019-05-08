Toggle Menu
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool stun Barcelona to reach final with 4-0 comeback win

Liverpool will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first-leg in London.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, center, celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game during the Champions League Semi Final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (AP)

Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to the final with a 4-3 aggregate victory. Liverpool will play the winner of Wednesday’s other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first-leg in London.

Liverpool, without injured strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, took a seventh-minute lead when a poor headed clearance from Jordi Alba fell at the feet of Jordan Henderson, who burst goalwards. His low shot was parried out by Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen but straight to Divock Origi who slotted home.

The game took a remarkable turn following the introduction of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum at the break. The Dutchman drove home a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, which Barca keeper Ter Stegen should have saved, to make it 2-0.

Minutes later Wijnaldum rose to meet a Xherdan Shaqiri cross with a powerful header to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Liverpool then grabbed an extraordinary fourth goal with a quickly-taken corner from Alexander-Arnold, catching the Barca defence asleep with a low ball that was turned in at the near post by Origi.

