Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops ‘F-bomb’ after historic comeback, says ‘fine me if you want’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to contain his excitement and dropped ‘F-bombs’ after his side pulled off a stunning 4-0 comeback in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Barcelona at Anfield. The Reds were trailing 3-0 on aggregate at the start of the match, but with Dannic Origi and Giorgio Wijnaldum scoring a brace each, the English club booked a spot in the final.

Speaking to BT Sport, Klopp said: “It’s 10 past 10, most of your children are probably in bed but these boys are f*****g talented giants. It’s unbelievable.”

He further added: “Fine me if you want. I’m not native so I don’t have better words for it.”

Klopp further described his excitement levels on the win. “The whole game. The whole performance was too much. It was overwhelming. I watched in my life so many football games but I can’t remember many like this,” he said.

“Winning is already difficult but winning with a clean sheet? We played against maybe the best team in the world. I don’t know how the boys did it,” he signed off.

Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League. Ajax currently have a 1-0 lead.