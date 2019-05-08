Toggle Menu
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops ‘F-bomb’ after historic comeback, says ‘fine me if you want’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/uefa-champions-league-liverpool-barcelona-jurgen-klopp-5716451/

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops ‘F-bomb’ after historic comeback, says ‘fine me if you want’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to contain his excitement and dropped 'F-bombs' after his side pulled off a stunning 4-0 comeback in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Barcelona at Anfield.

UEFA Champions League
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates. Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp failed to contain his excitement and dropped ‘F-bombs’ after his side pulled off a stunning 4-0 comeback in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Barcelona at Anfield. The Reds were trailing 3-0 on aggregate at the start of the match, but with Dannic Origi and Giorgio Wijnaldum scoring a brace each, the English club booked a spot in the final.

Speaking to BT Sport, Klopp said: “It’s 10 past 10, most of your children are probably in bed but these boys are f*****g talented giants. It’s unbelievable.”

He further added: “Fine me if you want. I’m not native so I don’t have better words for it.”

Klopp further described his excitement levels on the win. “The whole game. The whole performance was too much. It was overwhelming. I watched in my life so many football games but I can’t remember many like this,” he said.

Advertising

“Winning is already difficult but winning with a clean sheet? We played against maybe the best team in the world. I don’t know how the boys did it,” he signed off.

Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League. Ajax currently have a 1-0 lead.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UEFA Champions League: Liverpool legends hail historic comeback win against Barcelona
2 Jurgen Klopp mentality behind Liverpool's historic comeback, says Jose Mourinho
3 Mauricio Pochettino says may leave Tottenham if they win Champions League