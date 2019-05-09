WATCH: How Tottenham staged UEFA Champions League comeback against Ajax

Lucas Moura conjured the second Champions League miracle in 24 hours with a last-gasp winner to complete his hat-trick and a 3-2 win to send Tottenham Hotspur past a shattered Ajax Amsterdam into the final on away goals on Wednesday. A day after Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit, Tottenham came back from the dead after Ajax had looked certain to reach their first final for 23 years.

Here is how the action went down:

5′ Ajax 1-0 Tottenham (Agg: 2-0)

It just took 5 minutes to double their aggregate lead with the 19-year-old Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt firing a shot in the back of the net. A corner from the right landed directly towards de Light who planted a header towards Hugo Lloris’ right. No chance to stop that one. A VAR check to see if Vertonghen was wrestled down to the ground by van de Beek, but it was adjudged as a fair tackle.

35′ Ajax 2-0 Tottenham (Agg: 3-0)

Hakim Zayech doubled Ajax’s lead as Dusan Tadic went past Kieran Tripper and passes it to Van de Beek. He glided wowards left and slipped iut back to Tadic, who cut it inside the box to Ziyech. He fired a left-footed screamer across Lloris towards top right.

55′ Ajax 2-1 Tottenham (Agg: 3-1)

Lucas Moura receives a ball from Dele Alli just outside the box. He took a touch and put it inside the box, then fired it into the box. A low shot towards bottom right and Spurs get their first goal.

55′ Ajax 2-2 Tottenham (Agg: 3-2)

Heung-Min Son slipped the ball towards Kieran Tripper, who entered the box and slammed it hard into the middle. Fernando Llorente took a flick from close range but was denied by the Ajax goalkeeper. But his clearance was stopped by his own teammate, and the ball lands to Lucas Moura, who tip-toed around de Ligt and then slammed it into the bottom left.

90+5′ Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Agg: 3-3)

A goal for Tottenham would seal their win on away goals. And it was Moura, who provided the breakthrough, as he completed his hat-trick. He guided a shot into the bottom right from inside the box. TOTTENHAM WIN ON AWAY GOALS!