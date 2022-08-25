UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: All you need to know, live streaming, time in IST

UEFA Champions League 2022 Group Stage Draw, Live Streaming Details, Teams, Format, Time in IST: Defending champions Real Madrid and the rest of Europe’s elite clubs will know their route to Champions League glory when the draw for this season’s group stage is made in Istanbul on Thursday.
😮 Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more!
🗒️ Group stage records and statistics 👇#UCLdraw | #UCL
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2022
If there is to be any Champions League newcomer among the 32 group-stage teams this season, it can only be Bodø/Glimt of Norway. The final three qualifiers will be decided Wednesday when the second legs are played in three playoffs. Bodø/Glimt takes a 1-0 lead to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb and Copenhagen leads 2-1 against host Trabzonspor of Turkey in the playoffs route reserved for national champions.
In the separate section for teams that were runner-up or third in a high-ranked league, PSV Eindhoven hosts Rangers after a 2-2 draw in Scotland last week. The Champions League groups are drawn Thursday in Istanbul.
Champions League Group Stage Pots
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund
RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting Lisbon
Bayern Leverkusen
Olympic Marseille
Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic
Maccabi Haifa
Copenhagen or Trabzonspor
Bodo/Glimt or Dinamo Zagreb
Viktoria Plzen
Rangers or PSV
Benfica
When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?
The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday 25 August, and will be streamed live from 9:30 PM IST.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage draw live?
UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be aired on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels Sony LIV app and the website.
When will the UEFA Champions League group stage matches take place?
UCL group stage matches begin on September 6 and conclude on November 2