UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw: All you need to know, live streaming, time in IST

UEFA Champions League 2022 Group Stage Draw, Live Streaming Details, Teams, Format, Time in IST: Defending champions Real Madrid and the rest of Europe’s elite clubs will know their route to Champions League glory when the draw for this season’s group stage is made in Istanbul on Thursday.

😮 Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more! 🗒️ Group stage records and statistics 👇#UCLdraw | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2022

If there is to be any Champions League newcomer among the 32 group-stage teams this season, it can only be Bodø/Glimt of Norway. The final three qualifiers will be decided Wednesday when the second legs are played in three playoffs. Bodø/Glimt takes a 1-0 lead to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb and Copenhagen leads 2-1 against host Trabzonspor of Turkey in the playoffs route reserved for national champions.

In the separate section for teams that were runner-up or third in a high-ranked league, PSV Eindhoven hosts Rangers after a 2-2 draw in Scotland last week. The Champions League groups are drawn Thursday in Istanbul.

Champions League Group Stage Pots

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting Lisbon

Bayern Leverkusen

Olympic Marseille

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Copenhagen or Trabzonspor

Bodo/Glimt or Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen

Rangers or PSV

Benfica

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday 25 August, and will be streamed live from 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage draw live?

UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be aired on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels Sony LIV app and the website.

Advertisement

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage matches take place?

UCL group stage matches begin on September 6 and conclude on November 2