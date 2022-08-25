UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Europe’s best clubs discover opponents

UEFA Champions League Draw 2022 Live Streaming and Updates: The Champions League draw will have no new names in the 32-team lineup after the last confirmed entry ended an unlikely run by a Norwegian team. Bodø/Glimt, which spent much of the past two decades in the Norwegian second division, had been hoping to cap its recent rise by joining Europe’s elite competition but lost in extra time to Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs Wednesday.

Dinamo joined Rangers and Copenhagen, which also advanced through their playoffs to complete a group-stage lineup stacked with 14 former champions who have won 56 of the 67 European Cup or Champions League titles. Seven more teams are previous beaten finalists.

The elite group includes defending champion Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, who are still fighting Champions League organizer UEFA in the European Court of Justice for the right to form their own breakaway competition.

Follow UCL Draw Live Updates Below