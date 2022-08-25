UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Europe’s best clubs discover opponents

UEFA Champions League Draw 2022 Live Streaming and Updates: The Champions League draw will have no new names in the 32-team lineup after the last confirmed entry ended an unlikely run by a Norwegian team. Bodø/Glimt, which spent much of the past two decades in the Norwegian second division, had been hoping to cap its recent rise by joining Europe’s elite competition but lost in extra time to Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs Wednesday.
Dinamo joined Rangers and Copenhagen, which also advanced through their playoffs to complete a group-stage lineup stacked with 14 former champions who have won 56 of the 67 European Cup or Champions League titles. Seven more teams are previous beaten finalists.
The elite group includes defending champion Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, who are still fighting Champions League organizer UEFA in the European Court of Justice for the right to form their own breakaway competition.
The 32 teams from 15 different countries go into groups of four playing home-and-away round-robin games. Teams from the same country cannot be in the same group. The top two in each group advance to the knockout stage next year. Top seeds are the winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League, Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, plus six winners of the highest-ranked domestic leagues. The other 24 teams are seeded according to UEFA ranking based on European results in the past five seasons. Liverpool is ranked highest of the 24 and Maccabi Haifa is lowest.
But first, in case you wish to go through how it all goes by and the teams that are part of the draw, we've got just the quick crash course for you.
It's time people. We've been warmed up. Some of us excessively cooked. Some deep fried. Don't worry, we're just talking football. Time for the road to be cleared for Europe's biggest club football tournament. The UEFA Champions League draw is upon us. This is where the road to the biggest annual sporting event begins. 32 teams from across the continent drawn in four pots consisting eight each will make up for the eight groups consisting four teams each. We'll take you through all the emotions and updates of the Champions League group stage draw in our live blog.