Champions League final: Less game time for stars may give PSG an edge vs Arsenal

When Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) play Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, the defending champions will have fresher legs on the field at the Puskás Aréna because of less game time during the domestic campaign compared to their challengers.

PSG’s fifth Ligue 1 title on the trot puts them a class apart, the gulf between them and the rest big enough for manager Luis Enrique to rest key players but still win silverware.

For example, Ligue 1’s player of the year, forward Ousmane Dembele, played just 11 matches, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka featured in 25 games. Saka was on the field for 2,226 minutes while Dembele played for just 1,063 minutes. Dembele had started just nine league matches when he was adjudged the best in the season.