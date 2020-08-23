UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates: The clash of the titans in Lisbon

UEFA Champions League Final 2020 Live: Bayern Munich will go toe-to-toe with PSG.

UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Final Live Score Streaming Updates: Five-time winners Bayern Munich will take on first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain for Europe’s most prestigious trophy in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon on Sunday.

Both Hansi Flick’s side and Thomas Tuchel’s team comfortably made it through their semi-finals with 3-0 wins over Lyon and RB Leipzig respectively. Now with the thought of completing a treble in the back of their heads, both the teams will go toe-to-toe against each other in a clash involving players like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Manuel Neuer, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Thomas Muller and so on.

While Bayern have reached a second-highest 11 European Cup and Champions League finals, PSG have reached their first-ever final and will hope to banish the hurt of seven successive seasons in which they failed to make it past the quarter-finals.