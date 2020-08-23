scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Top news
Live now

UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates: The clash of the titans in Lisbon

UEFA Champions League Final 2020 Live Score, PSG vs Bayern Munich Final Live Score Online: Both the teams have their eyes on the title which would complete a historic treble for either club.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 23, 2020 11:54:03 pm
champions league, champions league 2020, uefa champions league final live, psg vs bayern, psg vs bayern final, psg vs bayern final live, psg vs bayern live streamingUEFA Champions League Final 2020 Live: Bayern Munich will go toe-to-toe with PSG.

UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Final Live Score Streaming Updates: Five-time winners Bayern Munich will take on first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain for Europe’s most prestigious trophy in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon on Sunday.

Both Hansi Flick’s side and Thomas Tuchel’s team comfortably made it through their semi-finals with 3-0 wins over Lyon and RB Leipzig respectively. Now with the thought of completing a treble in the back of their heads, both the teams will go toe-to-toe against each other in a clash involving players like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Manuel Neuer, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Thomas Muller and so on.

While Bayern have reached a second-highest 11 European Cup and Champions League finals, PSG have reached their first-ever final and will hope to banish the hurt of seven successive seasons in which they failed to make it past the quarter-finals.

Live Blog

UEFA Champions League Final 2020 Live Score Updates:

23:50 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Who will score first? Lewandowski or Mbappe?

In what has been a remarkable season, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe have a combined 114 goal contributions this season. Separated by 11 years, both of them are chasing their first-ever UCL title.

23:50 (IST)23 Aug 2020
TACTICS | Bayern's high line, PSG's attacking fluidity

23:45 (IST)23 Aug 2020
STATS | PSG's first final, Bayern has records to break

  • Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain have met eight times previously, all in the Champions League group stages - PSG have won five of those matches, with Bayern winning the other three, including the most recent game in December 2017.
  • This is PSG's first-ever European Cup/Champions League final, becoming the 41st team to reach the final. The last six teams competing in their first final have all lost, with the last first-time winner being Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus.
  • Bayern have reached their 11th European Cup/Champions League final, with only Real Madrid playing in more (16). They currently have five titles, the fourth-best tally behind Real Madrid (13), AC Milan (7), and Liverpool (6).
  • PSG have reached only their third major UEFA final, previously doing so in the 1995-96 and 1996-97 Cup Winners' Cup.
  • Bayern have scored 42 goals in 10 games in this season's Champions League, with only Barcelona in 1999-2000 scoring more in a single campaign (45), although they played 16 games that season.
  • PSG are the fifth French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final, and first since Monaco in 2004. Only one of the previous four has been victorious, with Marseille winning 1-0 against AC Milan in the 1993 final.
  • Bayern boss Hansi Flick is only the sixth person to play for and manage the same side in a European Cup/Champions League final, after Miguel Munoz (Real Madrid), Vicente del Bosque (Real Madrid), Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan), Pep Guardiola (Barcelona) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid). Flick played in Bayern's 2-1 defeat in the 1987 final by Porto, and could be the first of the six to lose as both a player and manager at a single club.

23:40 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Will it be PSG or Bayern?
23:40 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Team news: Who's in? What are the formations?

Keylor Navas is back for PSG, while Verratti is among the substitutes. Paredes, Herrera and Marquinhos are in the middle of the park to counter the threat of Thiago, Goretzka and Muller. Coman replaces Perisic for Bayern, Lewandowski starts. Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria up front for the Parisian side. While PSG are going with a 4-3-3, Bayern have opted for a 4-2-3-1. 

23:35 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Bayern Munich lineup
23:35 (IST)23 Aug 2020
PSG lineup
23:35 (IST)23 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the UEFA Champions League final -- PSG vs Bayern Munich. The Ligue 1 champions will take on the Bundesliga winners, hoping to win their first-ever European Cup. But Bayern have a 100% record in the competition so far, scoring a massive 42 goals so far. Will Neymar, Mbappe, and Di Maria get the better of the Bavarian defence? Or will Lewandowski add to his 15-goal tally and inflict pain on the French side? Stay tuned to find out! 

champions league, champions league 2020, uefa champions league final live, psg vs bayern, psg vs bayern final, psg vs bayern final live UEFA Champions League Final 2020 Live Score Updates: PSG players during a training session. (Source: AP)

Probable Starting XI --

Paris Saint-Germain: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perisic, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd