UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates: The clash of the titans in Lisbon

UEFA Champions League Final 2020, PSG vs Bayern Munich Final Live Score Streaming Updates: Five-time winners Bayern Munich will take on first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain for Europe’s most prestigious trophy in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon on Sunday.
Both Hansi Flick’s side and Thomas Tuchel’s team comfortably made it through their semi-finals with 3-0 wins over Lyon and RB Leipzig respectively. Now with the thought of completing a treble in the back of their heads, both the teams will go toe-to-toe against each other in a clash involving players like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Manuel Neuer, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Thomas Muller and so on.
While Bayern have reached a second-highest 11 European Cup and Champions League finals, PSG have reached their first-ever final and will hope to banish the hurt of seven successive seasons in which they failed to make it past the quarter-finals.
In what has been a remarkable season, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe have a combined 114 goal contributions this season. Separated by 11 years, both of them are chasing their first-ever UCL title.
Keylor Navas is back for PSG, while Verratti is among the substitutes. Paredes, Herrera and Marquinhos are in the middle of the park to counter the threat of Thiago, Goretzka and Muller. Coman replaces Perisic for Bayern, Lewandowski starts. Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria up front for the Parisian side. While PSG are going with a 4-3-3, Bayern have opted for a 4-2-3-1.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the UEFA Champions League final -- PSG vs Bayern Munich. The Ligue 1 champions will take on the Bundesliga winners, hoping to win their first-ever European Cup. But Bayern have a 100% record in the competition so far, scoring a massive 42 goals so far. Will Neymar, Mbappe, and Di Maria get the better of the Bavarian defence? Or will Lewandowski add to his 15-goal tally and inflict pain on the French side? Stay tuned to find out!