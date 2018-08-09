Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah in Champions League awards shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo led the scoring charts in 2017/18 Champions League season. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo led the scoring charts in 2017/18 Champions League season. (Source: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have once again been nominated for the UEFA Champions League award and will vie for the accolade alongside Mohamed Salah after an incredible 2017/18 season. Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo led the club to a third straight Champions League title before switching to Juventus in the summer. The nominees for the European competitions were announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who won the award last year, topped the goal scoring charts with 15 goals in the competition. Salah led Liverpool to a remarkable final run with 10 goals and four assists, while Barcelona talisman Messi netted six goals.

For the best defender of the season, it is a three horse race between Real Madrid trio of Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. In midfield, two more Real Madrid players – Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – will battle it out for the trophy against Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

New Liverpool signing Alisson’s performances for AS Roma earned him a place in the goalkeeper shortlist. He will compete for the honour with Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Buffon, who moved to PSG last month from Juventus.

The winners will be revealed on August 30 when the Champions League group stage draw will be conducted in Monaco. The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.

Among the Europa League players from 2017/18 season, Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, Atletico Madrid duo of Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann will compete for the player of the season award. Griezmann was man of the match when Atletico Madrid clinched the trophy in May, scoring twice, while team-mate Godin was the heart of the defence which conceded just four goals en route to the title. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club de Bilbao), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Luiz Gustavo (Marseille), Florian Thauvin (Marseille) and Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio) make up the top-10.

The winner be announced on August 31 when the draw for Europa League group stage is conducted. The nominees were selected by coaches of 48 clubs who competed in the second-tier of European football last season and journalists from ESM group.

Award nominees for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League season:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Roma, now Liverpool), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus, now Paris), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, now Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Player rankings (4 to 10)

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea, now Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United), Sven Ulreich (Bayern) – 5 points

Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Diego Godín (Atlético), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern), Mats Hummels (Bayern), Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), James Milner (Liverpool), Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona, now Vissel Kobe), Ivan Rakitić (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Miralem Pjanić (Juventus), James Rodríguez (Bayern)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Edin Džeko (Roma), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético), Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

