UCL Draw: Manchester City, Liverpool face trips to Madrid

UCL Draw: Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid. (Source: Twitter) UCL Draw: Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid. (Source: Twitter)

UCL Draw: After the completion of the group stages, the draw for the last-16 has been completed with the eight seeded and unseeded teams. While the reigning champions will face Atletico Madrid in the pre-quarters, thirteen-times champions Real Madrid were drawn against Manchester City.

Manchester City, who were knocked out in the quarter-final last time around, have yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings. However, their manager Pep Guardiola has a much more encouraging record with nine wins, four draws and four defeats in 17 meetings as manager of Barcelona and then Bayern Munich.

“It’s a difficult one,” said Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain. “Real Madrid are the best. We want to be the best so we have to try and beat them. It’s always a pleasure to play against Real Madrid. We know them very well. They know our manager.”

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid’s previous meetings have produced one win for each team and two draws with both teams scoring four goals. On the other hand, Serie A champions Juventus will face Olympique Lyonnais, and Paris Saint-Germain will play Borussia Dortmund.

READ: UEL Draw: United, Arsenal get tricky draws; Inter, Sevilla have it easy

While Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli, revamped Tottenham Hotspur side will play last-16 debutants RB Leipzig. In a repeat of the 2012 final, Chelsea will face Bayern Munich.

The ties for the Round of 16 are as follows (first named-team plays first leg at home):

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

Only Europe’s biggest five leagues — England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — were represented in the draw and 11 of the 16 teams also reached the knockout stages last season.

The first legs of the Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 18/19 and 25/26. The second legs will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd