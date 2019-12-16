UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: The last-16 ties will be decided in Nyon on Monday. (Source: File Photo) UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: The last-16 ties will be decided in Nyon on Monday. (Source: File Photo)

UEFA Champions League Draw, Round of 16 Live Streaming: After three months of group stages, of shocks, of excitement, the Champions League has its final sixteen teams of the tournament. The seeded and unseeded teams have been decided from the group-winners and the second-placed teams from the eight different groups.

The seeded teams are: Paris Saint-Germain (Group A), Bayern Munich (Group B), Manchester City (Group C), Juventus (Group D), Liverpool (Group E), Barcelona (Group F), RB Leipzig (Group G), Valencia (Group H).

The unseeded teams are: Real Madrid (Group A), Tottenham Hotspur (Group B), Atalanta (Group C), Atletico Madrid (Group D), Napoli (Group E), Borussia Dortmund (Group F), Olympique Lyonnais (Group G), Chelsea (Group H).

The teams will be placed in two separate bowls, each in each of them, with one picked from each to determine the last-16 ties. No team can play another from the same group or if they hail from the same country.

When is the 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16?

The 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16 will be held on Monday, December 16.

What time is the 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16?

The 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16 will start around 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16?

The 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16 will be held at the UEFA’s HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which channel will air the 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16?

The 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16 broadcast in India is on Sony Ten’s channels.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 2019 UEFA Champions League draw for Round of 16?

The live streaming of the 2019 UEFA Champions League for Round of 16 draw will be available on Sony LIV and on UEFA.com and its YouTube channel.

When do the Round of 16 legs of UEFA Champions League take place?

The first legs of the Round of 16 matches are scheduled for February 18/19 and 25/26. The second legs will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 20.

