UEFA Champions League draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch live in India

UEFA Champions League draw Live Streaming: It will be held in Switzerland.

UEFA Champions League draw Live Streaming: The 32 elite teams in the Champions League groups drawn Thursday will feature 12 former winners and four newcomers on European soccer’s biggest club stage. Defending champion Bayern Munich’s six titles are among 47 held by this year’s lineup for the 66th edition of the European Cup or Champions League. Real Madrid leads with 13 titles.

Three of the four debutants — Krasnodar, Istanbul Basaksehir and Midtjylland — were formed by relatively recent mergers and have a combined age younger than the competition itself. The other newcomer, Rennes, dates its history to 1901 but never finished as high as third in the French league until last season.

Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 titles. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings. No team can play a club from their own association.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla

ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea

ITA (4): Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta, Lazio

GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach

FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes

RUS (3): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva, Krasnodar*

UKR (2): Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv*

POR (1): Porto

BEL (1): Club Brugge

NED (1): Ajax

AUT (1): Salzburg*

TUR (1): Istanbul Basaksehir

DEN (1): Midtjylland*

GRE (1): Olympiacos*

HUN (1): Ferencváros*

When is the UEFA Champions League draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday, October 1. The draw for the Europa League takes place the following day on Friday, October 2.

Where is the UEFA Champions League draw going to be held?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time does the UEFA Champions League draw begin?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw begins at 9.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels are going to broadcast the UEFA Champions League draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the UEFA Champions League draw?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League draw will be available on SonyLiv.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd