When is the UEFA Champions League draw? How to live stream UEFA Champions League draw?

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw will take place on Monday in Switzerland, with Europe’s top clubs awaiting their fate in the all-important first knockout stage. The leaders from every group will clash with the runners-up and teams from the same group or nation won’t face each other at this stage of the tournament. The round-of-16 clashes will take place in two legs. The first leg will be played next year on February 13, 14, 19 and 20, 2019. The second legs will take place on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Advertising

As group winners, Barcelona, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid are seeded and cannot face each other. While the group runners up, Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur are unseeded. The unseeded teams will play the first-leg at home.

The Champions League draw will be followed by the Europa League draw which will feature 32 teams. Arsenal, Benfica, Real Betis, Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Frankfurt, Genk, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Salzburg, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and Zenit St Petersburg are the seeded teams. BATE Borisov, Celtic, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Krasnodar, Lazio, Malmö, Olympiacos, Rapid Wien, Rennes, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Shakhtar Donetsk, Viktoria Plzeň and Zürich are the unseeded teams.

When is the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw?

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw will take place on Monday, December 17, 2019.

Advertising

What time is the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw?

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw will start at 4.30 PM IST.

Where will the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw take place?

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw?

The UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw?

Advertising

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The draw will be unravaeled live on IndianExpress.com as well.