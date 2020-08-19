UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Lyon Live Score Updates: Starting XIs out

Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyonnais Live Score: The last time Lyon reached this stage of the CL, 10 years ago, they were beaten by Bayern.

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais meet in the second Champions League 2020 semifinal on Wednesday night. Both teams named unchanged XIs from the ones that started their previous games in the competition.

The winner will go through to the final against PSG on August 23. The odds are heavily stacked in favour of Bayern, who demolished Barcelona 8-2 in their last match. Lyon, who are punching above their weight already, have reached the last-four stage of this competition for the first time in ten years. The last time they had reached this stage, they had lost to Bayern 4-0 over two legs. Could they fare better in tonight’s winner-take-all one-leg tie?