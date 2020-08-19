UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Lyon Live Score Updates: Starting XIs out

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Olympique Lyon Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais meet in the second Champions League 2020 semifinal on Wednesday night. Both teams named unchanged XIs from the ones that started their previous games in the competition.
The winner will go through to the final against PSG on August 23. The odds are heavily stacked in favour of Bayern, who demolished Barcelona 8-2 in their last match. Lyon, who are punching above their weight already, have reached the last-four stage of this competition for the first time in ten years. The last time they had reached this stage, they had lost to Bayern 4-0 over two legs. Could they fare better in tonight’s winner-take-all one-leg tie?
Bayern are in sight of breaking the record for most goals in a single CL season. Barca scored 45 in a season 20 years ago. Bayern now have 39 goals, with two potentially high scoring matches to come. Meanwhile, here's the goals that Lyon have scored on way to the semifinal:
Bayern are in line for a record if they won tonight. Proper European superpowers! Meanwhile, what is apparent from the starting XIs is that both managers want to stick with the tried and tested combinations. Flick sticks with the same XI that beat Chelsea 4-1 and Barcelona 8-2. Dembele's man of the match display off the bench and two goals against City haven't proved enough to get him a starting place either, Garcia goes with the XI that also began against Juventus.
Bayern Munich
Lyon
Who will go through from the second semifinal tonight? Mbappe has said he would prefer if Lyon progressed from this match because they are a Frnch side, but one suspects there is another big reason for why PSG would prefer Lyon. Bayern have been on an unstoppable juggernaut since the restart of football after the pandemic-induced break. Will they follow up their 8-2 demolition job of Barca with another goalfest today?
Here's the starting line-ups from when these two sides mets at the same stage 10 years ago. Only Muller survives from that day.