UEFA Champions League to be held as an 8-team knockout tournament in August

UEFA Champions League is set to finish its campaign as an eight-team knockout tournament in Lisbon in August after the sporting world went into slumber in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues in a 12-day event, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday.

The final will be held at the home stadium of Benfica on Sunday, August 23.

The Champions League had four second-leg games postponed in March at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig have already claimed their places in the quarter-final round.

The unprecedented solution also sees the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul — the originally scheduled host for the final — pushed back by one year.

As a result of the new schedule, the qualifying phase of the 2020-21 Champions League has seen some changes too, which is set to begin on August 8. The group stage, meanwhile, will kick off on October 20-21 and wrap up on December 8-9.

The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament. It will be played in four stadiums in Germany — Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, and Gelsenkirchen — starting August 10. The final will be held in Cologne on August 23.

In the Europa League, only six of eight first-leg games in the round of 16 were played. Single games in Germany have been ordered for Inter Milan-Getafe and Roma-Sevilla.

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will now be at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on September 24 rather than in Porto in August as originally planned.

