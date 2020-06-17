scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
COVID19

UEFA Champions League to be held as an 8-team knockout tournament in August

All the eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues in a 12-day event, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday.

By: AP | Updated: June 17, 2020 8:12:41 pm
UEFA Champions League, Champions League, Champions League format, Champions League 2020 format, new Champions League format, new Champions League rule, UEFA Champions League news, football news, sports news UEFA Champions League will be held in Lisbon.

UEFA Champions League is set to finish its campaign as an eight-team knockout tournament in Lisbon in August after the sporting world went into slumber in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final will be held at the home stadium of Benfica on Sunday, August 23.

The Champions League had four second-leg games postponed in March at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Manchester City. Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig have already claimed their places in the quarter-final round.

The unprecedented solution also sees the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul — the originally scheduled host for the final — pushed back by one year.

As a result of the new schedule, the qualifying phase of the 2020-21 Champions League has seen some changes too, which is set to begin on August 8. The group stage, meanwhile, will kick off on October 20-21 and wrap up on December 8-9.

The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament. It will be played in four stadiums in Germany — Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, and Gelsenkirchen — starting August 10. The final will be held in Cologne on August 23.

In the Europa League, only six of eight first-leg games in the round of 16 were played. Single games in Germany have been ordered for Inter Milan-Getafe and Roma-Sevilla.

The 2020 UEFA Super Cup will now be at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on September 24 rather than in Porto in August as originally planned.

