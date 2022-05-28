UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: Playing XI named

UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid live score online: The showpiece climax to the European club season could well be determined by who is less fatigued after a two-year period of coronavirus-impacted schedules with few significant breaks.

Liverpool has played every game possible this season and every one has had something at stake. The Premier League went down to the wire — with Manchester City winning the title by one point on Sunday — and Liverpool won the FA Cup the previous weekend and the League Cup in February. Madrid had the luxury of winning the Spanish league with four games to spare a month ago. Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of a domestic cup ended in a quarterfinal loss in the Copa del Rey in February.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Follow live score and updates of Liverpool vs Real Madrid from Paris below.