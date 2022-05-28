UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: Playing XI named

UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid live score online: The showpiece climax to the European club season could well be determined by who is less fatigued after a two-year period of coronavirus-impacted schedules with few significant breaks.
Liverpool has played every game possible this season and every one has had something at stake. The Premier League went down to the wire — with Manchester City winning the title by one point on Sunday — and Liverpool won the FA Cup the previous weekend and the League Cup in February. Madrid had the luxury of winning the Spanish league with four games to spare a month ago. Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of a domestic cup ended in a quarterfinal loss in the Copa del Rey in February.
Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Follow live score and updates of Liverpool vs Real Madrid from Paris below.
Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, Isco and Marcelo all have the chance to draw level with Cristiano Ronaldo on five Champions League titles, while Benzema has other personal milestones on his radar – not least going third on his own among the competition’s all-time top scorers, as well as chasing Ronaldo’s 17-goal best for a single season.
Carlo Ancelotti will become the first man to coach in five European Cup finals – and possibly the first to win four – but he won’t be the only one at Madrid with records in their sight.
Benzema has 15 goals to his name in this season's UEFA Champions League, and is making his 142nd appearance in the competition overall – moving him level with former team-mate Raúl González in joint-fifth in terms of most games overall.
Three Espanyol defenders converged, like a band of policemen shadowing a slippery pickpocket, onto Karim Benzema, his shaved crown glistening under the lights, his imposing frame in Real Madrid’s turquoise green away shirt shining in the undulating wave of attention. (READ MORE)
One is a chest-beating, arm-waving, emotionally fuelled leader whose team’s high-energy style is in his own image. The other is unruffled, unflappable, so nonchalant he almost appears uncaring, transmitting calm all around him with his seen-it-all-done-it-all approach. (READ MORE)
Group D winners, 3-2 agg vs Paris (R16), 5-4 agg vs Chelsea (QF), 6-5 agg vs Man. City (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLWW
Group B winners, 2-1 agg vs Inter (R16), 6-4 agg vs Benfica (QF), 5-2 agg vs Villarreal (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWDW
“If he scores another few, then I’ll be a Muslim too. He’s sitting in the mosque, that’s where I want to be… Mo Salah-la-la-la-la.” In 2018, football-intoxicated white fans were belting that song in the stadiums and pubs of Liverpool about Mo Salah, the Afro-haired Egyptian footballer in their club for the English Premier League. (READ MORE)
Substitutes: Lunin, Hazard, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Bale, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Isco, Mariano.
