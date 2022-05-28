scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score: Playing XI named

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Match Online Score: Real Madrid take on Liverpool in Paris in Champions League final.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 28, 2022 11:48:22 pm
Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Liverpool vs Real Madrid live scoreLiverpool vs Real Madrid Live Score.

UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid live score online: The showpiece climax to the European club season could well be determined by who is less fatigued after a two-year period of coronavirus-impacted schedules with few significant breaks.

Liverpool has played every game possible this season and every one has had something at stake. The Premier League went down to the wire — with Manchester City winning the title by one point on Sunday — and Liverpool won the FA Cup the previous weekend and the League Cup in February. Madrid had the luxury of winning the Spanish league with four games to spare a month ago. Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of a domestic cup ended in a quarterfinal loss in the Copa del Rey in February.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Follow live score and updates of Liverpool vs Real Madrid from Paris below.

Live Blog

UEFA Champions League Final, Liverpool vs Real Madrid live score online: Catch all the live action from Liverpool vs Real Madrid from Stade de France, Paris.

23:48 (IST)28 May 2022
Real Milestones

Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, Isco and Marcelo all have the chance to draw level with Cristiano Ronaldo on five Champions League titles, while Benzema has other personal milestones on his radar – not least going third on his own among the competition’s all-time top scorers, as well as chasing Ronaldo’s 17-goal best for a single season.

23:42 (IST)28 May 2022
Ancelotti in focus

Carlo Ancelotti will become the first man to coach in five European Cup finals – and possibly the first to win four – but he won’t be the only one at Madrid with records in their sight.

23:40 (IST)28 May 2022
All eyes on Benzema

Benzema has 15 goals to his name in this season's UEFA Champions League, and is making his 142nd appearance in the competition overall – moving him level with former team-mate Raúl González in joint-fifth in terms of most games overall.

23:38 (IST)28 May 2022
Benzema – a talisman for Real Madrid but a divisive figure in France

Three Espanyol defenders converged, like a band of policemen shadowing a slippery pickpocket, onto Karim Benzema, his shaved crown glistening under the lights, his imposing frame in Real Madrid’s turquoise green away shirt shining in the undulating wave of attention. (READ MORE)

23:35 (IST)28 May 2022
A style clash — Klopp, Ancelotti take different path to the top

One is a chest-beating, arm-waving, emotionally fuelled leader whose team’s high-energy style is in his own image. The other is unruffled, unflappable, so nonchalant he almost appears uncaring, transmitting calm all around him with his seen-it-all-done-it-all approach. (READ MORE)

23:33 (IST)28 May 2022
Route to final: Real Madrid

Group D winners, 3-2 agg vs Paris (R16), 5-4 agg vs Chelsea (QF), 6-5 agg vs Man. City (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLWW

23:28 (IST)28 May 2022
Route to final: Liverpool

Group B winners, 2-1 agg vs Inter (R16), 6-4 agg vs Benfica (QF), 5-2 agg vs Villarreal (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWDW

23:26 (IST)28 May 2022
Survey shows Mo Salah’s star power is curbing Islamophobia, hate crimes in Liverpool

“If he scores another few, then I’ll be a Muslim too. He’s sitting in the mosque, that’s where I want to be… Mo Salah-la-la-la-la.” In 2018, football-intoxicated white fans were belting that song in the stadiums and pubs of Liverpool about Mo Salah, the Afro-haired Egyptian footballer in their club for the English Premier League. (READ MORE)

23:24 (IST)28 May 2022
23:21 (IST)28 May 2022
Liverpool Starting XI

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

23:19 (IST)28 May 2022
Real Madrid Starting XI

Real Madrid (4-3-3) Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Substitutes: Lunin, Hazard, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Bale, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Isco, Mariano.

23:14 (IST)28 May 2022
Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Liverpool has played every game possible this season and every one has had something at stake. The Premier League went down to the wire — with Manchester City winning the title by one point on Sunday — and Liverpool won the FA Cup the previous weekend and the League Cup in February. Madrid had the luxury of winning the Spanish league with four games to spare a month ago. Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of a domestic cup ended in a quarterfinal loss in the Copa del Rey in February.

UEFA Champions League Final 2022, Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Football Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Liverpool: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Origi, Minamino

Real Madrid: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Militao, Nacho, Carvajal, Mendy, Marcelo, Vallejo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Camavinga, Vazquez, Ceballos, Isco, Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Bale, Hazard, Asensio, Jovic, Mariano

UEFA Champions League 2022 Final Live Score Streaming Online Today: Real aim for 14th UCL crown. (Twitter)

