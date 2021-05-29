scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 29, 2021
UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score: Starting XIs out

UEFA Champions League Final Live Score Streaming, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score Online: City are making their debut on this stage while Chelsea will be featuring in their third final.

Updated: May 29, 2021 11:29:41 pm
UEFA Champions League Final 2021 Live: It is the second all-English final in three years. (File)

UEFA Champions League Final 2021, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score Streaming Updates: Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday.

Neither club can boast a rich pedigree at this level — City is making their debut on this stage while Chelsea will be featuring in their third UEFA Champions League final, having won the competition in 2012. City is coached by Pep Guardiola, who won the competition twice when guiding Barcelona, while Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel led Paris Saint-Germain to the final last season.

City have an abundance of attacking options, so much so that Guardiola often sets his team without either of his strikers — Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus. Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and even Ilkay Gundogan have had impressive seasons in terms of attacking contributions. Still, Chelsea have shown that they can get the better of Guardiola’s side — the Londoners have won the last two encounters, at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final and at the Etihad in the Premier League earlier this month.

UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score:

23:28 (IST)29 May 2021
Manchester City vs Chelsea ready reckoner

23:21 (IST)29 May 2021
Manchester City XI

And here's the City XI

23:20 (IST)29 May 2021
Chelsea XI

The team news is just in! Here is how Chelsea line up.

23:19 (IST)29 May 2021
Manchester City vs Chelsea for the UCL title

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Champions League final, an all-English final between Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea, who finished in 4th place, having waited till the last matchday to ensure their qualification to next year's UCL. Some reputations could be built and tarnished tonight.

Kick-off at 12:30 am IST.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden. Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Caballero, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson Palmieri.

