UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score: Starting XIs out

UEFA Champions League Final 2021, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score Streaming Updates: Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday.
Neither club can boast a rich pedigree at this level — City is making their debut on this stage while Chelsea will be featuring in their third UEFA Champions League final, having won the competition in 2012. City is coached by Pep Guardiola, who won the competition twice when guiding Barcelona, while Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel led Paris Saint-Germain to the final last season.
City have an abundance of attacking options, so much so that Guardiola often sets his team without either of his strikers — Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus. Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and even Ilkay Gundogan have had impressive seasons in terms of attacking contributions. Still, Chelsea have shown that they can get the better of Guardiola’s side — the Londoners have won the last two encounters, at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final and at the Etihad in the Premier League earlier this month.
Manchester City
Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Garcia.
Chelsea
Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Christensen, Pulisic, Caballero, Zouma, Kovacic, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Emerson Palmieri.
READ | Mind games: Two intellectuals and chess on a football pitch
READ | Manchester City’s 13-year journey to the Champions League final
And here's the City XI
The team news is just in! Here is how Chelsea line up.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Champions League final, an all-English final between Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea, who finished in 4th place, having waited till the last matchday to ensure their qualification to next year's UCL. Some reputations could be built and tarnished tonight.
Kick-off at 12:30 am IST.