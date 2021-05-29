UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score: Starting XIs out

UEFA Champions League Final 2021 Live: It is the second all-English final in three years. (File)

UEFA Champions League Final 2021, Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score Streaming Updates: Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday.

Neither club can boast a rich pedigree at this level — City is making their debut on this stage while Chelsea will be featuring in their third UEFA Champions League final, having won the competition in 2012. City is coached by Pep Guardiola, who won the competition twice when guiding Barcelona, while Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel led Paris Saint-Germain to the final last season.

City have an abundance of attacking options, so much so that Guardiola often sets his team without either of his strikers — Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus. Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and even Ilkay Gundogan have had impressive seasons in terms of attacking contributions. Still, Chelsea have shown that they can get the better of Guardiola’s side — the Londoners have won the last two encounters, at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final and at the Etihad in the Premier League earlier this month.