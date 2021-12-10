scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ

Arnaut Danjuma double sends Villarreal into UEFA Champions League last-16

Atalanta finished third in the group and will enter a play-off to get into the last-16 of the second-tier UEFA Europa League, the competition Villarreal won last season.

By: Reuters |
December 10, 2021 6:12:43 am
Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma celebrates scoring their third goal against Atalanta. (Reuters)

Villarreal became the last team to reach the Champions League knockout stages as Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma’s double helped them to a 3-2 win at Atalanta in their rearranged final Group F match on Thursday.

The game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday but was postponed due to snow, and Villarreal wasted no time in putting themselves in the driving seat, with Danjuma racing clear to break the deadlock inside three minutes.

Atalanta had more of the ball in Bergamo and mustered plenty of attempts at goal, but their wastefulness proved costly as Etienne Capoue made it 2-0 three minutes before their break.

The home side knew only victory would do for them to grab the final last-16 qualification spot in the group behind Manchester United, and came out for the second half in all-out-attack mode.

Down the other end, however, Danjuma appeared to put the result beyond all doubt in the 51st minute with a fine goal on the turn, before substitute Ruslan Malinovskiy rifled home to give Atalanta hope 19 minutes from time.

Duvan Zapata scored again for Atalanta with a well-taken goal, but it was not enough as Villarreal secured second spot, four points ahead of the Italian side who go into the Europa League.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs New Zealand
India demolish New Zealand by 372 runs to win Test series 1-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 10: Latest News