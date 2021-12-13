UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16: Here are the correct fixtures after round 2

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 draw had to be redone again after the initial draw was shrouded with controversy. (File)

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 draw had to be redone again after the initial draw was shrouded with controversy when Manchester United were briefly excluded.

In a statement, UEFA said, “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16”

After the new draw was done, RB Salzburg were paired with Bayern Munich, Sporting will face Manchester City while Benfica will lock horns with Ajax and Chelsea will take on Lille.

Round of 16 draw ✔️ Which tie are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/QvZoT0yxqi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

Atletico Madrid ended up facing Manchester United in a twist of fate as in the initial draw, United were excluded when Atletico’s draw was happening. Juventus will now face Villareal and Paris Saint Germain will face off against Real Madrid. Inter Milan will face Liverpool in another mouthwatering tie.

Earlier, when the initial draw had taken place, in a rare mistake, Manchester United were drawn against Villarreal, with whom they had already faced in the group stage which made the tie invalid and a fresh opponent had to be picked again for Villarreal, which happened to be Manchester City.

This is where controversy reared its head as the ball containing United’s name appeared to then be excluded from selection by mistake when Atletico Madrid’s opponents were decided.

United were then put back into play and were eventually drawn against Paris Saint-Germain.

UCL Round of 16 Fixtures:

PSG vs Real Madrid

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Villareal vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

Benfica vs Ajax

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich