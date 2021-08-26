UCL Draw 21/22: Chelsea to face Juventus; Atletico, Liverpool in group of death

UEFA Champions League Draw 21/22: The annual draw of the UEFA Champions League took place on Thursday at Lisbon, Portugal.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will play in the 2021/22 edition of the UEFA Champions League while still fighting the tournament organiser in court for the right to organise a rival competition.

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, BSC Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, VFL Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

The pots boasted a bit of disparity this time with big guns like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool all in the second pot because of their lack of success last season. Seven-time winner AC Milan was placed in the fourth and final pot alongside tournament debutants Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova.

The group stage will kick off on September 14 and will run for a total of six weeks.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was awarded the UEFA Champions League Men’s Coach of the Year.

On the other hand, Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy was awarded the UEFA Champions League Men’s Goalkeeper of the Season after recording 9 clean sheets in 12 matches last season on his way to the much-coveted crown. His club teammate N’Golo Kante was awarded the UEFA Champions League Men’s Midfielder of the Season.

As for the UEFA Champions League Men’s Forward of the Season, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland took home the award after scoring 41 goals and registering 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions last season. Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias won the UEFA Champions League Men’s Defender of the Season.

Jorginho was awarded as the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

He becomes the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to win the following trophies and awards in the same year: UEFA Champions League, UEFA European Championship, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.