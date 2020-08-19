UEFA Champions League Live Score Updates: PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig, 28 mins

UEFA Champions League 2020, PSG vs RB Leipzig Football Live Score Streaming Online: Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to progress to the UEFA Champions League final on August 23 when they take on RB Leipzig in the first semifinal at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Tuesday.
PSG’s 2-1 victory over Atalanta saw them book their spot in the final four, while RB Leipzig overcame Atletico Madrid a day later to ensure that they would be present in the semi-finals in their second-ever appearance in the competition. Both the clubs are trying to make it to the Champions League final for the first time in their history.
PSG’s Thomas Tuchel will go toe-to-toe with his student Julian Nagelsmann who is the head coach of RB Leipzig. While PSG will be without Marco Veratti and Keylor Navas, they will be boosted with the return of Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria in the starting lineup against a tactically strong Leipzig side.
PSG are comfortably in the driving seat in the first quarter as Mbappe's point-blank shot was well saved by Gulacsi few minutes back. Apart from that chance, the ball has hardly left a PSG player's feet. Nagelsmann has a look of concern on his face.
Angel Di Maria was suspended against Atalanta, but within 13 minutes of coming back on the field for PSG, he has popped up with an inch-perfect assist. Only three players have more assists in the UEFA Champions League than him since 2003/04 -- Cristiano Ronaldo (38), Lionel Messi (33), and Ryan Giggs (27). He is level with Andres Iniesta with 26 assists.
WHAT A CROSS, WHAT A HEADER! After Neymar was stopped in his tracks by Laimer, PSG got a freekick just outside of the box on the left wing. Di Maria whips it in perfectly and Marquinhos outjumps everyone to give his team an early lead.
Leipzig are right in the thick of things now, as Nkunku gets a chance but fails to capitalise on it. Marcel Sabitzer then has a pop from long range and it's comfortable for the keeper, Sergio Rico.
Five minutes in and PSG are on the frontfoot. After Neymar hit the post, Mbappe comes close to opening the Ligue 1 team's account, but play is stopped as the ball had hit Neymar's hand in the buildup. Leipzig look rattled early on.
After the end of the formalities, the ball is finally in play. Here we go!
If PSG are good for one thing in the UEFA Champions League, it's goals! They have scored in each of their last 33 Champions League games, only one behind the all-time record in major UEFA European competition (Real Madrid, 34 between 2011 and 2014).
Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest ever manager to qualify for the semifinals, led his young RB Leipzig side to a commendable third-place finish behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the league, losing just four of their 34 Bundesliga games this season.
PSG are in the semi-finals of the European Cup for just the second time in their history; they previously reached this stage in 1995 but lost 3-0 to AC Milan on aggregate. On the other hand, RB Leipzig, who weren't even in Bundesliga till 2016, have managed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in only their second attempt. Who will face Bayern/Lyon on August 23?
Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions): WWWWWW
RB Leipzig form (all competitions): WDLWDW
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the first UEFA Champions League semifinal between PSG and RB Leipzig. Can the multi-million club from Paris finally progress to their first-ever final of the competition? Stay tuned!