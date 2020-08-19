UEFA Champions League Live Score Updates: PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig, 28 mins

PSG vs RB Leipzig Live Score: This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the teams.

UEFA Champions League 2020, PSG vs RB Leipzig Football Live Score Streaming Online: Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to progress to the UEFA Champions League final on August 23 when they take on RB Leipzig in the first semifinal at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Tuesday.

PSG’s 2-1 victory over Atalanta saw them book their spot in the final four, while RB Leipzig overcame Atletico Madrid a day later to ensure that they would be present in the semi-finals in their second-ever appearance in the competition. Both the clubs are trying to make it to the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

PSG’s Thomas Tuchel will go toe-to-toe with his student Julian Nagelsmann who is the head coach of RB Leipzig. While PSG will be without Marco Veratti and Keylor Navas, they will be boosted with the return of Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria in the starting lineup against a tactically strong Leipzig side.