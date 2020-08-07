UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Score Updates: A battle for the quarters

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Score: Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Score:

UEFA Champions League 2020, Manchester City vs Real Madrid Football Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester City will host the 13-time winners Real Madrid for their Round of 16 second leg clash on the competition’s restart at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Friday.

While the Citizens will be eager to secure their spot in the quarters after losing out on the Premier League title by 18 points, Los Blancos will be eyeing to overcome the 2-1 deficit from the first leg. For City, Sergio Aguero will be a miss but Guardiola might try to fill that gap by employing Bernardo Silva in a false nine role, and for Real, Gareth Bale has made the headlines after not being selected for the squad by coach Zinedine Zidane.