UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Lyon Live Score Updates: A David vs Goliath encounter in Lisbon

Manchester City vs Lyon Live Score: Pep Guardiola's men are clear favourites.

UEFA Champions League 2020, Manchester City vs Lyon Football Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester City will be looking to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition for only the second time in their history when they will take on Lyon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Saturday.

After defeating Real Madrid 4-2 in the last-16, Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to avoid an upset against Lyon, who delivered a shock defeat to Juventus in the previous round. Nevertheless, the Citizens will be more determined than ever to finally make their mark on Europe after failing in the domestic arena. Rudi Garcia’s men will take confidence from their strong previous performances against City despite having a poor record of just three wins in their last 15 Champions League matches.