Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020
Live now

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Lyon Live Score Updates: A David vs Goliath encounter in Lisbon

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 16, 2020 12:15:17 am
Manchester City vs Lyon Live Score: Pep Guardiola's men are clear favourites.

After defeating Real Madrid 4-2 in the last-16, Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to avoid an upset against Lyon, who delivered a shock defeat to Juventus in the previous round. Nevertheless, the Citizens will be more determined than ever to finally make their mark on Europe after failing in the domestic arena. Rudi Garcia’s men will take confidence from their strong previous performances against City despite having a poor record of just three wins in their last 15 Champions League matches.

Live Blog

Manchester City vs Lyon Live Score Updates:

00:15 (IST)16 Aug 2020
Sterling makes 50th CL appearance

Raheem Sterling will make his 50th Champions League appearance -- aged 25 years and 251 days -- the only Englishman to reach this milestone at a younger age was Wayne Rooney in 2010 (24 years, 115 days). The forward has scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists in the competition so far. Can he increase his goal tally from six this season tonight?

00:05 (IST)16 Aug 2020
Record-equalling Pep?
00:00 (IST)16 Aug 2020
Pep Guardiola on single-legged matches

'In England, when you play in the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup it is just one game. Every game is a final. Our players are used to these games. There is no second chance. You are in or you're out. That's what it is."

23:55 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Lyon lineup
23:55 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Manchester City lineup
23:50 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Manchester City vs Lyon in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Can City progress to their second-ever semifinal or can Lyon come up with another upset? Stay tuned!

