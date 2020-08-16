UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Lyon Live Score Updates: A David vs Goliath encounter in Lisbon

UEFA Champions League 2020, Manchester City vs Lyon Football Live Score Streaming Online: Manchester City will be looking to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition for only the second time in their history when they will take on Lyon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon on Saturday.
After defeating Real Madrid 4-2 in the last-16, Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to avoid an upset against Lyon, who delivered a shock defeat to Juventus in the previous round. Nevertheless, the Citizens will be more determined than ever to finally make their mark on Europe after failing in the domestic arena. Rudi Garcia’s men will take confidence from their strong previous performances against City despite having a poor record of just three wins in their last 15 Champions League matches.
Raheem Sterling will make his 50th Champions League appearance -- aged 25 years and 251 days -- the only Englishman to reach this milestone at a younger age was Wayne Rooney in 2010 (24 years, 115 days). The forward has scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists in the competition so far. Can he increase his goal tally from six this season tonight?
'In England, when you play in the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup it is just one game. Every game is a final. Our players are used to these games. There is no second chance. You are in or you're out. That's what it is."
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Manchester City vs Lyon in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Can City progress to their second-ever semifinal or can Lyon come up with another upset? Stay tuned!