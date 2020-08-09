UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score Updates: Mission Impossible in Munich

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bayern Munich will host Chelsea for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.
After their FA Cup loss last Saturday, Chelsea will be looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit in a difficult test away to Bayern Munich. Frank Lampard’s side need a miracle to deny Hansi Flick’s side a place in the quarter-finals, with three goals without reply needed just to take it to extra-time.
Bayern Munich sealed their Bundesliga title by winning every game after the league’s restart and they are currently on a 17-match winning streak. The Bavarians will be counting on competition top-scorer Robert Lewandowski (11 goals) to turn up with the goods once again against a Chelsea side that would be without the likes of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Willian, Pedro, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.
In the other Round of 16 clash, Barcelona have named a full strength squad with a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. They go into the second leg against Napoli with a slender advantage having scored an away goal in Naples. The tie is at 1-1 now and Napoli will look to threaten the Catalan goal with the deadly duo of Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.
Juventus have appointed former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the new first-team head coach hours after the sacking of his predecessor Maurizio Sarri. During his time in Turin as a player, Pirlo won four straight Serie A titles. | READ MORE |
Although the task at hand looks near-impossible, Chelsea can take solace from their last meeting at the Allianz Arena, where the Blues famously won the Champions League in 2012 against the Bavarian giants on their own turf.
On Friday, Real Madrid’s defensive mistakes by Raphael Varane were seized on by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to lead Manchester City into a quarterfinal against Lyon, who beat Juventus on away goals. | READ MORE |
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Bayern Munich's clash Round of 16 against Chelsea, where the Bavarians have a mighty 3-0 lead. On the other hand, Barcelona are up against Napoli. Stay tuned!