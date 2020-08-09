scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 08, 2020
UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score Updates: Mission Impossible in Munich

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming Online: Frank Lampard's side need a miracle to deny Hansi Flick's side a place in the quarter-finals.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 9, 2020 12:16:21 am
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score: Bayern have a three-goal cushion going into the second leg.

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bayern Munich will host Chelsea for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

After their FA Cup loss last Saturday, Chelsea will be looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit in a difficult test away to Bayern Munich. Frank Lampard’s side need a miracle to deny Hansi Flick’s side a place in the quarter-finals, with three goals without reply needed just to take it to extra-time.

Bayern Munich sealed their Bundesliga title by winning every game after the league’s restart and they are currently on a 17-match winning streak. The Bavarians will be counting on competition top-scorer Robert Lewandowski (11 goals) to turn up with the goods once again against a Chelsea side that would be without the likes of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Willian, Pedro, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.

Live Blog

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score Updates:

00:15 (IST)09 Aug 2020
Another Bayern blitzkreig tonight?
00:15 (IST)09 Aug 2020
Messi, Suarez, and Griezmann in Barca attack

In the other Round of 16 clash, Barcelona have named a full strength squad with a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. They go into the second leg against Napoli with a slender advantage having scored an away goal in Naples. The tie is at 1-1 now and Napoli will look to threaten the Catalan goal with the deadly duo of Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens.

00:10 (IST)09 Aug 2020
JUST IN: Pirlo appointed as Juventus head coach

Juventus have appointed former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as the new first-team head coach hours after the sacking of his predecessor Maurizio Sarri. During his time in Turin as a player, Pirlo won four straight Serie A titles. | READ MORE

00:05 (IST)09 Aug 2020
Can Chelsea make a comeback?

Although the task at hand looks near-impossible, Chelsea can take solace from their last meeting at the Allianz Arena, where the Blues famously won the Champions League in 2012 against the Bavarian giants on their own turf.

00:00 (IST)09 Aug 2020
What happened last night?

On Friday, Real Madrid’s defensive mistakes by Raphael Varane were seized on by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to lead Manchester City into a quarterfinal against Lyon, who beat Juventus on away goals. | READ MORE

23:45 (IST)08 Aug 2020
Chelsea lineup: Kante, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi start
23:45 (IST)08 Aug 2020
Bayern lineup: Gnabry, Perisic out wide, Lewandowski central
23:35 (IST)08 Aug 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Bayern Munich's clash Round of 16 against Chelsea, where the Bavarians have a mighty 3-0 lead. On the other hand, Barcelona are up against Napoli. Stay tuned!

