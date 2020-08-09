UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score Updates: Mission Impossible in Munich

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score: Bayern have a three-goal cushion going into the second leg. Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Score: Bayern have a three-goal cushion going into the second leg.

UEFA Champions League 2020, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Football Live Score Streaming Online: Bayern Munich will host Chelsea for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

After their FA Cup loss last Saturday, Chelsea will be looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit in a difficult test away to Bayern Munich. Frank Lampard’s side need a miracle to deny Hansi Flick’s side a place in the quarter-finals, with three goals without reply needed just to take it to extra-time.

Bayern Munich sealed their Bundesliga title by winning every game after the league’s restart and they are currently on a 17-match winning streak. The Bavarians will be counting on competition top-scorer Robert Lewandowski (11 goals) to turn up with the goods once again against a Chelsea side that would be without the likes of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Willian, Pedro, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso.