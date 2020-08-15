LIVE | Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UCL Semi-Final

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Score: Both the teams have won the trophy five times.

UEFA Champions League 2020, Barcelona vs Bayern Football Live Score Streaming Online: Barcelona will hope to take one step further to end their UEFA Champions League drought on Friday when they go up against Bayern Munich in the single-legged quarter-final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Although the Catalan club saw off Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 tie comfortably, Quique Setien’s team are not the favourites in the quarters clash as the Bundesliga winners have maintained eight-match winning streak in the competition. Robert Lewandowski, the top-scorer with 13 goals this campaign, will be a major threat to the Lionel Messi-led team. Barcelona and Bayern are the only two previous winners of either the Champions League or European Cup still left in this year’s competition.