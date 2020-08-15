LIVE | Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UCL Semi-Final

UEFA Champions League 2020, Barcelona vs Bayern Football Live Score Streaming Online: Barcelona will hope to take one step further to end their UEFA Champions League drought on Friday when they go up against Bayern Munich in the single-legged quarter-final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.
Although the Catalan club saw off Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 tie comfortably, Quique Setien’s team are not the favourites in the quarters clash as the Bundesliga winners have maintained eight-match winning streak in the competition. Robert Lewandowski, the top-scorer with 13 goals this campaign, will be a major threat to the Lionel Messi-led team. Barcelona and Bayern are the only two previous winners of either the Champions League or European Cup still left in this year’s competition.
Most goal involvements from players in Europe's top five leagues since the restart:
-- Robert Lewandowski - 17 (14 goals & 3 assists)
-- Lionel Messi - 16 (7 goals & 9 assists)
Hello and welcome to the third UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, and it is a big one. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. With ten trophies in between them, it is a clash of titans. Stay tuned for more!