UEFA Champions League 2019 quarterfinals: When and where to watch UCL quarters, TV channel, time in IST

The wait for football fans around the world is over as the UEFA Champions League 2019 quarterfinals stage is set. Some thrilling clashes are expected this week as the eight teams fight against each other in hope of making it to the semifinals.

First, English leaders and last year’s UEFA finalists Liverpool clash against Porto in the first match on Tuesday while Tottenham Hotspur take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their new stadium in an all-English clsh. Juventus will hope their star player Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action on Wednesday as they take on Ajax in the last-eight clash. At the same time, Barcelona will hope to advance to semifinals for the first time in four years when they face Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

When are the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg are on Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10 nights.

What time are the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg are 12.30 AM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 2.

Where can we live stream UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg will be livestreamed on SonyLiv.com. You can also check live score and updates right here at IndianExpress.com