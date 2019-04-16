UEFA Champions League 2019 quarterfinals: When and where to watch UCL quarters, TV channel, time in IST

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals takes place this week with the biggest fixture being Barcelona vs Manchester United. United head into the second leg, having lost 1-0 to Lionel Messi’s side at Old Trafford last week. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been well rested for Juventus vs Ajax in the other match of UCL quarterfinal after drawing the first leg. Meanwhile, Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur, who hold a 1-0 advantage going in the second leg while Liverpool will be confident after a 2-0 win against Porto last week.

When are the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second legs are on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17 nights.

What time are the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg are at 12.30 AM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 2.

Where can we live stream UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg?

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg will be livestreamed on SonyLiv.com. You can also check live score and updates right here at IndianExpress.com.