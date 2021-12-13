UCL draw erupts in controversy after Manchester United mistake

According to reports, Uefa is looking into the issue and mulling on a re-run of the entire draw. (File)

Monday’s Champions League draw was overshadowed by controversy after Manchester United appeared to be mistakenly excluded for a brief period.

In a rare mistake by UEFA, Manchester United was drawn against Villarreal, with whom they had already faced in the group stage which made the tie invalid and a fresh opponent had to be picked again for Villarreal, which happened to be Manchester City.

This is where controversy reared its head as the ball containing United’s name appeared to then be excluded from selection by mistake when Atletico Madrid’s opponents were decided.

🎥 Video footage showing that Manchester United’s ball for #UCLdraw — in the second pot from the right, back row — was not included in the Atletico Madrid draw #mufc #mujournal [@mjcritchley]pic.twitter.com/5NzLxDeGl8 — United Journal (@theutdjournal) December 13, 2021

United were then put back into play and were eventually drawn against Paris Saint-Germain which gives old rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi a chance to renew hostilities again. This will also be the first time these two icons will meet in the Champions League knockout stages since the 2010/11 semi-final.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti apologised for the “technical issue our draw is experiencing”, having: “kindly asked for the name of City to be put next to Villarreal.”

The sequence of events prompted reactions aplenty on social media, with some calling for the draw to be redone.