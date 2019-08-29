UCL Draw 2019: Liverpool face easy draw, Virgil Van Dijk wins Best Men’s Player award

UCL Draw 2019: The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw happened at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, deciding the fates of the Europe’s best clubs, with holders Liverpool being drafted in Group E, and runners-up Tottenham Hotspur being drafted in Group B.

Before the Champions League draw, the 32 teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA coefficients. Pot 1 had Liverpool as holders, Chelsea as UEFA Europa League winners, and league winners, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit.

Pot 2 had other European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Napoli.

After the draw, the groups for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League look like:

The official result of the 2019/20 #UCLdraw! 😍 3⃣ toughest groups are __ __ & __ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c7Xdro1vhn — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019

The group stages are scheduled to start from September 17/18, with the semi-finals scheduled on April 28/29 and May 5/6.

The final will be played at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2019.

At the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday, the awards for Best Men’s Player and Best Women’s Player were also awarded to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucy Bronze respectively.

Facing competition from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, the 32-year-old forward took home the Best Men’s Player award after outscoring everyone in all of Europe, and also finishing as the top scorer in 2018/19 UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Bronze defeated her Lyon teammates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry for the Best Women’s Player award.

On the other hand, among other awards, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker won the Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League award, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk won the Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong won the Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, and lastly, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi won the Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season.

Among ones who missed out on the positional awards are, last year’s runners-up Tottenham Hotspur’s captain Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen, Juventus’ Mathijs de Ligt, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.