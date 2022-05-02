UAE-based Indian entrepreneur announces cash reward for Kerala if they win Santosh Trophy

As Kerala waits with bated breath for the Santosh Trophy final on Monday night against Bengal, a UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a cash reward if Kerala win the tournament.

Dr Shamsheer tweeted that he will offer Kerala football team a cash prize of Rs 1 crore if they lift the trophy.

“As a fellow Malayali, it’s heartening to watch Kerala playing the final of the Santosh Trophy. The team has displayed fantastic performances throughout the tournament. I hope they will be able to lift one of the most coveted trophies in Indian football,” said Dr Shamsheer, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

With players from top-tier clubs not playing, Santosh Trophy national football championship has long lost its sheen and been reduced to a talent-scouting exercise. But try telling that to the 25,000 people who will turn up at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Monday night for the final of the 75th edition of the grand-old tournament. In Malappuram, it’s the football that matters, not its stars, it has been proven yet again.

Aptly, the final will feature teams from two states with rich pedigree and a storied rivalry. Hosts Kerala, eyeing their seventh title, will look to achieve an encore of their group-stage win (2-0) against 32-time champions West Bengal, by far the most successful team in the Santosh Trophy.

Bengal, who are playing their 46th final, meanwhile, will try to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Kerala in the title clash in 2018 on their home turf in Kolkata. In the two other meetings between the sides in finals, in 1989 and 1994, Bengal emerged winners.