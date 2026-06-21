TV presenter quits after false Messi father death claim: ‘I trusted it’

An Argentinian TV presenter has quit her role after falsely reporting that Lionel Messi’s father had passed away after the country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria.

Florencia Pena made the claim on the Argentinian streaming channel Luzu TV, saying on a live broadcast that Messi’s father had died and that his death was “sudden”.

“I don’t want to bring bad news, but Messi’s father has just passed away. It was sudden. In the middle of the World Cup,” she said.

Pena later issued a public apology, saying the information had been relayed to her during the broadcast and that she believed it to be true.