We are more ‘talented’, will dominate: Turkish skipper before opener vs Australia

Australia and Turkey start their FIFA World Cup campaign in Vancouver on Sunday morning (India time), but the battle of words began a long time before that.

Turkish captain Hakan Calhanoglu didn’t mince words when he predicted that his team would dominate the Socceroos because they have “more qualities and a more talented team.”

If it was a ploy to rile up the opposition before a big game, it certainly got the Aussies’ attention. However, they didn’t respond to the jibe in kind, with coach Tony Popovic only saying that his team was ready to “spoil the party.”

Not just the skipper, defender Ozan Kabak also said “I think that we can beat them.”