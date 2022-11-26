FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Day 7: Australia battle Tunisia in the first game of the day

World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs Australia Football Match Live Updates: Australia will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to France when they take on Tunisia in the World Cup Group D campaign on Saturday.
Tunisia is seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance, while Australia has only reached the last 16 once — in 2006 — in five previous trips to soccer’s biggest event.
Tunisia’s coach insists he’s full of respect for the Socceroos but has ominously suggested he knows the “littlest details” of the Australian team — and the weakness that can be exploited.