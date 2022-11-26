scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates, Day 7: Australia battle Tunisia in the first game of the day

Tunisia vs Australia Group D Match Live Score: Tunisia vs Australia, Poland vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Mexico are the four matches of the day.

By: Sports Desk
November 26, 2022 1:29:42 pm
FIFA 2022 | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Tunisia vs AustraliaTunisia vs Australia World Cup 2022 Live: TUN vs AUS in the first match of the day.

World Cup 2022, Tunisia vs Australia Football Match Live Updates: Australia will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to France when they take on Tunisia in the World Cup Group D campaign on Saturday.

Tunisia is seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance, while Australia has only reached the last 16 once — in 2006 — in five previous trips to soccer’s biggest event.

Tunisia’s coach insists he’s full of respect for the Socceroos but has ominously suggested he knows the “littlest details” of the Australian team — and the weakness that can be exploited.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Tunisia vs Australia team news, lineups and live action from Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Learnings from the first round of matches

The high press

Perhaps one of the most striking aspects of the World Cup has been the willingness of the so-called weaker teams to advance further up the pitch to win the ball in opposition territory. Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, had said pressing has become “absolutely universal” across the world before the start of the World Cup. And it has been a technique that has proven useful for teams that have changed their approach to force the issue off the ball when they do not have the individual talent to compete on the ball.

The emphasis is on winning the ball back in areas of the pitch where teams can threaten offensively, and make use of the little possession they get, as opposed to winning the ball back in defensive areas, only to face constant attacks later. (Read More)

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:29:42 pm
