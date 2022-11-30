WC: Tunisia pull off upset, win against France 1-0

Wahbi Khazei gave Tunisia the lead and victory against a second string France, a result that – if it stayed – would have put the Africans in last 16 ahead of Australia. The message got to the Socceroos and within a couple of minutes, Mathew Leckie to put Australia back in second place behind France.

Even though the African nation pulled off the upset, they failed to qualify to the last 16 due to Australia defeating Denmark in the other match.

At half time, Tunisia and France were tied 0-0 of their final Group D game at the World Cup on Wednesday, with the North Africans dominating but failing to break the deadlock against a reshuffled and already-qualified reigning champions.

Nader Ghandri flicked a free kick home on eight minutes but the goal was ruled out for offside as Tunisia piled on the pressure. As it stands, France top the group and will be joined into the last 16 by Australia, who were goalless at halftime with Denmark.

A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.

The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.

Earlier, when the lineups were announced, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann were on the bench as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes.

Forward Mbappe, who has scored three goals in the first two games, was given a breather as is attacking midfielder Griezmann and seven other players who started in the 2-1 win against Denmark last week.

France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group while Tunisia will advance if they win and Australia draw against Denmark in the other game.

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri made six changes as Wahbi Khazri gets his first start.