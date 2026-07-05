‘Nicer than I expected’: England’s coach Thomas Tuchel praises Mexico fans

When the English football team arrived in Mexico for the quarter-final clash, they expected a treatment like it was meted to the Ecuador national team.

Ecuador, beaten 2-0 by Mexico in the round of 32, were unable to sleep before the match day after Mexican fans came with loudspeakers, motorbikes and horns outside their hotel and disrupted their sleep. The Ecuador team also lodged an official complaint with FIFA.

However, England’s coach Thomas Tuchel said that the home fans have been friendly and respectful. “We had no issues tonight and I think Fifa took care of the situation,” head coach Tuchel was quoted by BBC Sport. “We have security around the hotel so we expect a good night’s sleep.I don’t want to talk about problems that don’t exist yet. If they come, we will accept them. The best way to approach it is to be relaxed and calm.”