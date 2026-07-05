Tuchel on altitude challenge ahead of England vs Mexico clash: ‘Felt a headache’

England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he suffered a headache and had issues with his sleep while acclimatising to the altitude ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager said the players could feel the effects during the opening stages of their first training session, but added that they gradually adjusted to the conditions.

“I felt a slight headache through the day, for example. I didn’t sleep as well as the days before, but nothing you cannot handle and that you cannot adapt. The players felt it in the first minutes of the training session, and the longer it went they could cope with it better,” Tuchel said in the pre-match press conference.